“SportsCenter” Nostalgia: Catch a Live Podcast Taping Ahead of Super Bowl LX with Rich Eisen and Chris Berman

The evening is promised to be full of sports memories.

ESPN is inviting fans to celebrate the Super Bowl ahead of the big game with a live podcast taping with Rich Eisen and Chris Berman.

What’s Happening:

ESPN Radio is hosting an exciting pre-Super Bowl LX podcast taping in San Francisco, featuring SportsCenter legends Rich Eisen and Chris Berman.

Taking place on February 4th, join the pair as they welcome football fans to the American Conservatory Theater Strand Theater.

The exclusive event includes a special pre-show meet and greet experience with Eisen and Berman before getting to experience a special 2 hour podcast recording.

Doors are set to open at 6PM, with the meet and greet starting at 6:15 and the taping beginning at 7PM.

The event promises to be nostalgic, honoring some of the most iconic moments in SC Top Ten history, as well as personal stories.

Every ticket includes exclusive event merchandise, food, and sodas or water.

Tickets run for $50 each with 100% of the proceeds going to The V Foundation for Cancer Research.

If You Can’t Make It:

Taking place on February 5th also at the American Conservatory Theater Strand Theater in San Francisco, CA, join in on the insights of ESPN with a superstar lineup of NFL experts.

Mina Kimes, Kevin Clark, and Marcus Spears with Domonique Foxworth will take place at ACT’s Strand Theater just days before the Super Bowl.

Make sure you check out more information on this exciting live podcast taping.

Read More ESPN:

Underdogs Unite: ESPN's "30 for 30" Goes Inside the Iconic Eagles Super Bowl Play