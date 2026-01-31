Pre-Super Bowl Podcast: Attend a Live Taping with ESPN NFL Analyst Domonique Foxworth Ahead of the Big Game

The event is hosted by ESPN Radio.

Fans looking to jump into ESPN Super Bowl coverage can attend a live podcast taping with NFL Analyst Domonique Foxworth prior to the big game.

What’s Happening:

ESPN Radio Network is hosting a special live podcast taping ahead of Super Bowl XL.

Taking place on February 5th at the American Conservatory Theater Strand Theater in San Francisco, CA, join in on the insights of ESPN with a superstar lineup of NFL experts.

Mina Kimes, Kevin Clark, and Marcus Spears with Domonique Foxworth will take place at ACT’s Strand Theater just days before the Super Bowl.

Attendees will hear their picks, pans, and best takes leading up to the big game.

Domonique Foxworth will host a pre-show meet and greet starting after doors open at 4 PM.

The site does have mixed information, with event specifics stating doors open at 5 PM unlike the description.

Meet and Greet is set to run for 45 minutes with the taping starting at 6PM and run for 90 minutes.

Every ticket includes exclusive event merchandise, food, and sodas or water.

A cash bar will also be available for attendees.

Tickets run for $35 each and 100% of the proceeds will benefit The Special Olympics.

Super Bowl at Disneyland:

Starting in 2027, as ESPN broadcasts the Super Bowl for the first time, Disneyland will play a big role in the NFL coverage as well as the official handoff.

Set in Town Square at the base of Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland Park, First Take with Stephen A. Smith, multiple editions of SportsCenter, NFL Live, and a second episode of Super Bowl Live will all broadcast from inside the park.

Read More ESPN:

Underdogs Unite: ESPN's "30 for 30" Goes Inside the Iconic Eagles Super Bowl Play