"SportsCenter" Anchor Steve Levy Joins Episode 47 of "0610 The ESPN Communications Podcast"
Steve Levy joins Alex Feuz to reflect on his nearly three decades at ESPN.
A new episode of 0610 The ESPN Communications Podcast features a chat with NHL Play-by-Play commentator and host, and SportsCenter anchor, Steve Levy.
What's Happening:
- Steve Levy joins the ESPN Communications Podcast to reflect on his nearly three decades at ESPN and a career that’s spanned SportsCenter, college football and the NHL.
- One of ESPN’s signature voices, Levy shares stories from the booth and the studio, looks back on some of the most memorable moments he’s called — including historic Stanley Cup Playoff games and iconic college football matchups — and discusses his current role leading ESPN’s NHL studio coverage.
- Levy also opens up about his journey from SUNY Oswego to ESPN, the evolution of his career across multiple sports, and what continues to drive him as a broadcaster. It’s a wide-ranging conversation on longevity, versatility and life behind the mic.
- Check out the video version of the podcast below or listen to it wherever you get your podcasts.
About 0610 The ESPN Communications Podcast:
- The podcast pulls back the curtain on ESPN by spotlighting on-air talent (anchors, reporters, commentators), Behind-the-scenes leaders (producers, executives, communications pros), and Storytellers shaping ESPN’s coverage across TV, digital, audio, and social.
- The title 0610 references ESPN’s original Bristol, Connecticut, address on 625 Middle Street, Suite 610, where the company’s headquarters once lived. It’s a nod to ESPN’s roots and legacy.
- The podcast is hosted by Alex Feuz, ESPN’s Vice President of Communications.
More ESPN News:
- ESPN's latest 30 for 30 special tells the story of the Eagles' upset win over the Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl.
- ESPN’s 2026 NHL Stadium Series hits Tampa with Bruins vs. Lightning, Jason Kelce on the ice level, Tim McGraw, and a groundbreaking ASL broadcast on ESPN+.
- ESPN has revealed the premiere date for Origin: The Story of the Basketball Africa League.
- ESPN is getting ready for their broadcast of the 2027 Super Bowl immediately after this year's concludes, while also following the champions to Disneyland for special programming.