"SportsCenter" Anchor Steve Levy Joins Episode 47 of "0610 The ESPN Communications Podcast"

A new episode of 0610 The ESPN Communications Podcast features a chat with NHL Play-by-Play commentator and host, and SportsCenter anchor, Steve Levy.

Steve Levy joins the ESPN Communications Podcast to reflect on his nearly three decades at ESPN and a career that’s spanned SportsCenter, college football and the NHL.

One of ESPN’s signature voices, Levy shares stories from the booth and the studio, looks back on some of the most memorable moments he’s called — including historic Stanley Cup Playoff games and iconic college football matchups — and discusses his current role leading ESPN’s NHL studio coverage.

Levy also opens up about his journey from SUNY Oswego to ESPN, the evolution of his career across multiple sports, and what continues to drive him as a broadcaster. It’s a wide-ranging conversation on longevity, versatility and life behind the mic.