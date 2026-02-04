Hulu Licenses Popular Comedy Advice Podcast "We're Here to Help" in Exclusive Partnership

New video episodes of the Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds series will stream exclusively on the platform.

As reported by Deadline, Hulu is officially entering the world of podcast licensing with a first-of-its-kind exclusive deal for the hit comedy advice podcast We're Here to Help.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has secured the exclusive streaming rights for both the existing catalog and upcoming episodes of We're Here to Help, hosted by Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds.

New episodes will begin streaming twice a week on Hulu starting February 10, with regular releases every Sunday and Tuesday.

The first episode arriving on the streamer features guest star Lamorne Morris, reuniting him with his New Girl co-star Jake Johnson.

New video episodes will drop on Hulu one full day before they become available on audio platforms or the show's YouTube channel.

This deal marks a significant expansion for Hulu’s podcast offerings, following the success of companion series for Only Murders in the Building, Paradise, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

We're Here to Help premiered in August 2023 and features Johnson and Reynolds providing absurd, comically misguided advice to callers.

The show has featured a star-studded guest list including Zooey Deschanel, Max Greenfield, Hannah Simone, Dakota Fanning, Jimmy Kimmel, and Nikki Glaser.

The Evolution of the Podcast Arms Race

The deal for We're Here to Help is part of the streaming industry arms race for high-engagement, low-cost video content.

As platforms like Netflix and Hulu look to compete with YouTube's dominance in the video podcast space, they are increasingly looking toward established audio brands to keep subscribers sticky.

In January 2026 alone, Netflix integrated over 30 podcast titles into its interface.

Hulu’s approach, however, appears more curated, leaning into talent like Johnson who already has a deep history with the platform through New Girl and his directorial debut, Self Reliance.

