"You Can Leave:" Jackie Fabulous' New Comedy Special to Debut on Hulu this February

Next month, things are getting Hularious as a new Jackie Fabulous comedy special is set to debut on the Disney-owned streaming service.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is exclusively reporting that Jackie Fabulous’ new standup special You Can Leave will debut this February on Hulu.

In the new special, Fabulous will dive into different stories and topics about her ex-husband, diet pills, menopause, and the annoying things people do.

Jackie Fabulous: You Can Leave was filmed at the Triad Theatre in New York City and is directed by Charlie Fonville and produced by SuperNice Guys Productions.

Jacqueline J. Champagnie, AKA Jackie Fabulous, has had an illustrious career as a stand-up comedian, actress, and writer.

Throughout her career, she has been seen a handful of times on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon as well as America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, Showtime’s Flatbush Misdemeanors, The Arsenio Hall Show, and more!

The one hour special arrives from Kevin Hart’s entertainment company Hartbeat and is set to debut on February 4th.

Comedy Coming Soon:

This April, Golden Globe host Nikki Glaser will also debut a new comedy special on Hulu.

Nikki Glaser: Good Girl was filmed in the Fox Theatre in St. Louis, MO to a sold out crowd.

Fans who are into comedy will be able to check it out on April 24th.

