"You Can Leave:" Jackie Fabulous' New Comedy Special to Debut on Hulu this February
Plus, check out her first special "Menopause" now!
Next month, things are getting Hularious as a new Jackie Fabulous comedy special is set to debut on the Disney-owned streaming service.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is exclusively reporting that Jackie Fabulous’ new standup special You Can Leave will debut this February on Hulu.
- In the new special, Fabulous will dive into different stories and topics about her ex-husband, diet pills, menopause, and the annoying things people do.
- Jackie Fabulous: You Can Leave was filmed at the Triad Theatre in New York City and is directed by Charlie Fonville and produced by SuperNice Guys Productions.
- Jacqueline J. Champagnie, AKA Jackie Fabulous, has had an illustrious career as a stand-up comedian, actress, and writer.
- Throughout her career, she has been seen a handful of times on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon as well as America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, Showtime’s Flatbush Misdemeanors, The Arsenio Hall Show, and more!
- The one hour special arrives from Kevin Hart’s entertainment company Hartbeat and is set to debut on February 4th.
Comedy Coming Soon:
- This April, Golden Globe host Nikki Glaser will also debut a new comedy special on Hulu.
- Nikki Glaser: Good Girl was filmed in the Fox Theatre in St. Louis, MO to a sold out crowd.
- Fans who are into comedy will be able to check it out on April 24th.
