Life's Better in Hoppers: Grammy-Winning Artist SZA Provides End Credits Song for Pixar's "Hoppers"
You'll be able to listen to the full song for yourself beginning this Friday!
Multi-Grammy winning artist SZA has been revealed to be performing a song in Pixar's latest film Hoppers.
What's Happening:
- “Save the Day,” the brand-new song from Hoppers performed by SZA, is set to debut this Friday, February 20, wherever you listen to music.
- Pixar shared a brief 16-second snippet of the song in their social posts announcing the debut.
- Our own Alex Reif learned a little more about SZA's new song during a recent press conference about Hoppers, learning that director Daniel Chong is a huge fan of SZA's music.
- During the making of the movie, he had used songs like "Good Days" and "Saturn" as placeholders for the end credits – two songs that bring a melancholic, yet joyous vibe.
- This led Chong and co-director Nicole Grindle to ask SZA to write a song for the film, who ended up having a small window to write the song after getting off her tour.
- Chong said, "I think there was an intuitiveness in talking with SZA that when she saw the movie, I think she immediately knew what the movie needed. She understood Mabel as a character immediately."
- You can read more of Alex's interview with Hoppers' directors, where they discuss TV influences, surprising early versions of the film, and why ’80s sci-fi helped shape Pixar’s latest original.
More on Hoppers:
- In Hoppers, we’ll follow Mabel – a nature student – who grew up surrounded by a nearby glade that serves as a sanctuary to hundreds of animals, spending hours there with her grandma – but now, years later, the animals have left the glade and that glade is at risk as Mayor Jerry Generazzo (voiced by Jon Hamm), is ready to build a highway through it.
- That’s when she discovers the Hoppers – scientists who have figured out how to hop their minds into robot animal bodies so they can study animals AS animals. While the scientists use it for research, Mabel tries to hop into an animal body to bring the critters back to the glade to stop Mayor Jerry.
- The voice cast also includes Kathy Najimy (Dr. Sam), Sam Richardson (Conner), Aparna Nancherla (Nisha) and Karen Huie (Grandma Tanaka).
- Catch Hoppers in theaters everywhere when it arrives on March 6, 2026.