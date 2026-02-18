A New Challenger: "Predator: Badlands" Becomes Hulu's No. 1 Film Premiere Since 2022's "Prey"

Hulu viewers really seem to love the Predator franchise!

Since arriving on Hulu less than a week ago, the latest installment in the Predator franchise, Predator: Badlands, has gone on to become Hulu's No. 1 film premiere since 2022.

Deadline reports that Predator: Badlands has become Hulu's No. 1 film premiere since 2022's Prey, which is also part of the Predator franchise and was also directed by Dan Trachtenberg.

Specifically, the film debuted to nearly 9 million views around the world in its first five days on the service.

Additionally, audiences have streamed more than 300 million hours of content from the franchise across both Disney+ and Hulu.

Prey still remains Hulu's most watched movie premiere, although the numbers have not been reported.

Predator: Badlands was also a success at the box office, opening to a franchise record of $40 million domestic and $80 million global. All in all, it ended up taking in $184.5 million worldwide.

Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Predator: Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

