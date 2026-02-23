Olaf Hosts New Iteration of Animation Academy in Return of Magic of Disney Animation at Disney's Hollywood Studios
It's a familiar favorite, drawn out in a brand new way.
The Magic of Disney Animation is in full construction and development at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with a new experience coming that is a familiar favorite seen in a brand new way.
What’s Happening:
- As we get closer to the debut of the new Magic of Disney Animation, we’re getting new information about an experience that will be contained within the new attraction.
- The new experience, akin to the popular Animation Academy featured at various Disney Parks (and in this building’s former life), “Olaf Draws!” will take everyone’s favorite snowman and put him into Audio-Animatronic form, sitting at an animator’s desk like he does in the acclaimed short, Once Upon A Studio.
- Guests will step into a reimagined animator’s studio filled with nods to Frozen, where guests of all ages are invited to sit down and learn to draw. Young animators can sit at sleigh‑themed tables, while animator‑desk–style workstations invite kids at heart to feel as though they’ve stepped right into the studio.
- Guests will watch as Olaf gives a lesson, but his capabilities require him to a get a little help from the pros via pre-recorded footage of Disney Animators going through drawing lessons.
- Each class features a different character, and you may find yourself sketching:
- Mickey Mouse, with Dan Abraham, director (Once Upon A Studio, Baymax!)
- Minnie Mouse, with Hyun Min Lee, animator (Frozen 2, The Princess and the Frog)
- Donald Duck, with Austin Traylor, animator (Once Upon A Studio, Moana 2)
- Genie, with Eric Goldberg, animator (Aladdin, Hercules)
- Moana, with Samantha Vilfort, story artist (Encanto, Zootopia 2)
- Stitch, with Fawn Veerasunthorn, director and head of story (Wish, Raya and the Last Dragon)
- Olaf, with Trent Correy, director (Once Upon A Studio, Frozen 3)
- Ursula, with Michael Woodside, animator (Big Hero 6, Encanto)
- Judy Hopps & Nick Wilde, with Byron Howard director, (Zootopia, Zootopia 2)
- Voice of Olaf himself, Josh Gad, also recorded new dialogue for the Audio Animatronic figure that will be featured in the new experience.
- The Magic of Disney Animation is the triumphant return of the artform to Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. The new experience replaces the Star Wars: Launch Bay, and will be an interactive and immersive experience celebrating animation in a completely revamped Animation Courtyard that is currently being rethemed to look like the Disney Studio lot in Burbank, California.
- The whole experience is inspired by the acclaimed short film, Once Upon A Studio, giving guests the chance to interact with and explore silly takes on the iconic Disney Animation headquarters, including the many different studio departments. Playful and interactive moments will be around every corner, and guests will see portraits come to life before their eyes just like they did in the short film.
- The Magic of Disney Animation is set to open in Late Summer of 2026.
What They're Saying:
- Josh Gad: “I’m so thrilled that a whole new generation of kids can dream of becoming animators one day and can actually begin their journey right there on the studio lot."
Resort to Resort:
- When the park first opened back in 1989, The Magic of Disney Animation was the name of the attraction that took guests behind the scenes at a working animation studio, right there in the middle of the park. Over time, that attraction evolved with the studio space shutting down and becoming more of an interactive experience, pulling different elements from the Disney Animation attraction at Disney California Adventure.
- Meanwhile, an attraction debuted at DisneyQuest at Downtown Disney in Florida (now called Disney Springs) dubbed Animation Academy, where guests would draw digitally and be able to print out their creation after learning to draw a favorite character.
- That experience - minus the digital aspect - was brought over to the Magic of Disney Animation and proved to be so popular, it was also brought back to the Animation experience at Disney California Adventure - where it remains to this day. There, the cast members post a full day's schedule outside with dozens of characters that can be instructed throughout the park's operating hours, giving guests the chance to pick a favorite or come learn new characters throughout the day. Plus, this also gives the flexibility of learning special characters during special events.
- While Florida currently has the Animation Experience at Disney's Animal Kingdom for the time being, the return of this type of experience to The Magic of Disney Animation is a welcome one, though it would have been nice to not lock it in to nine characters. Perhaps borrowing that page from California where dozens of different lessons could be given throughout the day.
