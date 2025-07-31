Photos: Recently Installed Posters Bring Retro Vibes to the Hyperion Theater Courtyard

First introduced back in May, we wanted to highlight four fantastic new posters that have been added to the Hyperion Theater Courtyard at Disney California Adventure.

Along the wall of the Hyperion Courtyard, we spotted these new posters celebrating the many experiences of Disney California Adventure in a very retro style, as well as the original home of the Walt Disney Studios.

The California Adventure focused posters showcase the beautiful entrance to the park, inspired by the Pan-Pacific Auditorium that once called Los Angeles home.

The second offers a look at the chills and thrills that await you at Pixar Pier – from a ride aboard the world famous Incredicoaster, to a delicious meal at Lamplight Lounge.

A poster for World of Color brings us back to the original inspiration for the show’s name, the 1960s TV series Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color.

Through a post on X, we discovered that longtime Disney artist Sam Carter was responsible for the design of these billboards – almost fulfilling a bucket list goal for the artist.

The bucket list goal was always to do an attraction poster, but these four billboards inside DCA will do just fine. Look for these in the Hyperion Courtyard. Thx for the pix David Yeh. pic.twitter.com/MTYuNQjJlP — Sam Carter (@Cartarsauce) July 29, 2025

