Everything Coming to Hulu in March 2026

From buzzy Hulu Originals like In Your Radiant Season and the latest chapter of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives to a stacked slate of anniversary favorites — including Pearl Harbor (25th), Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (20th), and Dirty Grandpa (10th) — Hulu is balancing nostalgia, prestige cinema, reality TV chaos, and fresh international series this March. Add in Oscar night live coverage, new anime drops, true-crime docuseries, and theatrical hits like Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., and March is shaping up to have something for every kind of viewer — whether you’re chasing awards buzz, comfort rewatches, or your next obsession.

Hulu Originals

In Your Radiant Season - March 2

Chan lives every day like it is summer vacation. Haran is trapped in a lonely winter. When their forgotten past reunites them, Chan is determined to gift her another spring. Through laughter and tears, they face winter together and reach their spring in this heartwarming romance.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Season 4) - March 4

The stakes for #MomTok are at an all-time high as their sisterhood faces the forces of their expanding fame. When Taylor is announced as “The Bachelorette,” and Jen and Whitney head to “Dancing with the Stars,” competition creates chaos, temptations arise, and tradition turns upside down. Up against unraveling marriages, personal demons and family secrets - they must choose to lean on each other or face their fates untethered and alone on the world’s stage. Will the women remain loyal to their sisterhood to save it? Or will #MomTok shatter forever?

Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese - March 6

When 16-year-old Skylar Neese vanishes from her West Virginia home, her family and community are thrown into turmoil. As the search for answers intensifies, attention turns toward Skylar’s closest friends – uncovering a tangled web of secrets, betrayal, and identity.





Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice - March 27

The film is a hilarious, stylized, R-rated action-comedy about two gangsters and the woman they love trying to survive the most dangerous night of their lives. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s one wild ingredient added to the mix: a time machine.

If It's Tuesday... It's Murder - March 31

“If it's Tuesday, It's Murder” tells the story of a diverse group of Spanish tourists on a planned trip, a once-grand hotel crumbling into ruins, and a handful of dark secrets converge during a week-long holiday in Lisbon. When one of the travelers is found dead the day after their arrival, four of the others set out to investigate who the killer might be—and whether it could even be someone within their own group. This team of devoted true-crime and mystery-novel fans will have to face the police, a roster of suspects, the threat of being expelled from the trip, and their own hidden truths as the days slip away before they have to leave Lisbon.

March 1

Amor de mis Amores (2014)

Amores Incompletos (2023)

Besos de Azúcar (2013)

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) (2014)

Buen Salvaje (2025)

Cast Away (2000)

Chilangolandia (2021)

Crazy Heart (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

The Descendants (2011) (15th Anniversary)

Dirty Grandpa (2016) (10th Anniversary)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

El Ángel en el Reloj (2018)

Espectro (2013)

Fight Club (1999)

Finding Nemo (2003)

Firehouse Dog (2007)

Frozen (2013)

Garfield (2004)

Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties (2006) (20th Anniversary)

The Insider (1999)

The Internship (2013)

It Was Just an Accident (2025)

Juno (2007)

Las Niñas Bien (2019)

London (2006) (20th Anniversary)

Long Shot (2019)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Made of Honor (2008)

Magic In The Moonlight (2014)

Mardi Gras: Spring Break (2011) (15th Anniversary)

Marie Antoinette (2006) (20th Anniversary)

Memoirs Of A Geisha (2005)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

1938: Cuando el petróleo fue Nuestro (2025)

No sé si cortárme las venas o dejármela largas (2013)

127 Hours (2010)

Pearl Harbor (2001) (25th Anniversary)

Perfectos Desconocidos (2018)

Point Break (1991)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Ratatouille (2007)

The Revenant (2015)

The Secret Agent (2025)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Sobre Ella (2015)

Speed (1994)

There's Something About Mary (1998)

Toy Story (1995)

Vet Detective (2026)

West Side Story (2021)

March 2

Loner Life in Another World: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED) (AMC / Sentai)

Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Season 10 (Warner Bros)

March 3

American Idol (Season 9) (ABC)

Dark Side of Comedy: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 (ITV)

Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1 (ITV)

Dark Side of the Cage: Complete Season 1 (ITV)

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Seasons 1–6 (ITV)

F*ck That's Delicious: Complete Seasons 1–4 (ITV)

March 4

RJ Decker: Series Premiere (ABC)

March 5

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 6

March 6

Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

Killing Faith (2025)

March 7

90 Day Gone Wild (AKA Hunt for Love): Complete Season 1

American Monster: Complete Seasons 8 and 9

Bigfoot Took Her: Complete Season 1

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 12

Guy's Grocery Games: Complete Season 37

MythBusters: Complete Seasons 15 and 16

The Tech Bro Murders: Complete Season 1

March 8

Ghost Elephants (2026)

March 10

I Parry Everything: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED) (AMC / Sentai)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 5 (SUBBED & DUBBED) (AMC / Sentai)

March 11

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. (2023)

Sunny Nights: Complete Season 1 (Cineflix)

March 12

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

City Confidential: Complete Season 9

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out: Complete Season 1

Lie Detector: Truth or Deception: Complete Season 1

March 13

Malpractice: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 (ITV)

Anniversary (2012)

March 14

Beach Hunters: Complete Season 3

Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 20

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Seasons 7 and 8

March 15

The 98th Oscars: Livestream (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose (Live following The Oscars) (ABC)

Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)

Rooster Fighter: Series Premiere (Viz)

Theater Camp (2023)

March 17

Agatha Christie Library (ITV)

Hot Milk (2025)

March 18

The Nanny: Complete Series (Sony)

March 19

Management of a Novice Alchemist: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED) (AMC / Sentai)

Life After People: Complete Season 3

Sword of the Demon Hunter Pt 1: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED) (AMC / Sentai)

The Proof Is Out There: Unexplained Edition: Complete Season 1

Taking the Stand: Complete Season 4

March 20

King Ivory (2024)

March 21

BBQ Brawl: Complete Season 6

Expedition Unknown: Complete Season 10

Guy's Grocery Games: Complete Season 39

MythBusters: Complete Season 14

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 18

Garfield (2024)

March 22

Forensic Factor: A New Era: Complete Seasons 7 and 8 (Abacus)

Summertide: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 (Abacus)

March 23

The Bachelorette: Season 22 Premiere (ABC)

Sentimental Value (2025)

March 24

Digimon Beatbreak: Episodes 1–10 (DUBBED) (Toei)

March 25

Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story (ABC News)

March 26

Alone: Complete Season 12

Homicide Squad New Orleans: Complete Season 2

Road Wars: Complete Season 5

March 27

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

March 28

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 1

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch: Complete Season 4

90 Day: Hunt for Love: Complete Season 1

Sin City Rehab: Complete Season 1

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 9

Dangerous Animals (2025)

March 29

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

March 30

Super Animals (Season 3)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!: Season 1B (Disney XD)

March 31

If It's Tuesday, It's Murder: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED) (Hulu Original)

Meekah: Complete Season 2 (Moonbug)

Blippi's Big Dino Adventure (2023)

Blippi's Out of This World Space Adventure (2023)

House on Eden (2025)

Jesus Revolution (2023)

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (2024)

About My Father (2023)

Leaving Hulu in March

March 1

Next Exit (2022)

March 5

Triangle of Sadness (2022)

March 10

Paradise (2022)

March 15

There There (2022)

March 16

Poker Face (2022)

March 29

Hunt (2022)

