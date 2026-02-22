Discover the Latest Disney Toys Unveiled at Toy Fair 2026 in "Laughing Place On Location"
Alex checks out the latest Disney products on display at Toy Fair 2026 in this week's episode.
Alex heads to New York Toy Fair 2026 to check out all of the Disney-licensed products we saw in this week's episode of Laughing Place On Location.
What's Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- Alex reports from New York City where he visited Mattel, Hasbro, Jazwares, Just Play, Ravensburger, Basic Fun, Blue Marble, and Moose Toys to see the newest products from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Bluey, and more!
- We have a ton more coverage from Toy Fair 2026 in the form of write-ups by Alex of the various displays and previews from the event.
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- Bluey Aboard the Disney Dream
- Disney Adventure
- SXSW Film Festival
- Disney Adventure World
