"Laughing Place On Location" Heads to Sundance Film Festival as Alex Explores Disney's Entries and His Favorite Films
Alex also explores the festival during its last year in Utah.
In this week’s episode of Laughing Place On Location, join Alex as he heads to Utah for a cinematic adventure at Sundance Film Festival.
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Alex heads to Park City, Utah to attend the world famous Sundance Film Festival.
- In the last year it will be held in its original location, Alex is ready to fully immerse you into his experience with a look at some of the amazing entries from Disney.
- This includes films from National Geographic Documentary Films, ESPN Films / 30 for 30, and Searchlight Pictures.
- National Geographic’s Time and Water
- ESPN’s Give Me the Ball
- ESPN’s The Brittney Griner Story
- Searchlight’s In the Blink of an Eye
- Enjoy special Q & A moments from Sra Dosa, Andri Snær Magnason, Billie Jean King, Brittney and Cherelle Griner, Alexandria Stapleton, and Andrew Stanton.
- Plus, Alex also shares his top 10 films from the festival that you’ll definitely want to check out!
- Watch the full episode below:
- Also, make sure you check out our Sundance articles to get full reviews and recaps from each event.
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.