"Laughing Place On Location" Gets Festive for A Jolly Holiday on the Lot with D23
Join Mike for our season finale from The Walt Disney Studios Lot.
In the season finale of Laughing Place On Location, things get festive as we head to The Walt Disney Studios Lot for a A Jolly Holiday on the Lot with D23.
What's Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- For our season finale, Mike takes us on a tour of A Jolly Holiday on the Lot 2025 presented by D23: The Official Disney Fan Club at the famous Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California.
- There's so much to see and do, from festive merchandise and treats, to some holiday performances, and much more!
- For more from A Jolly Holiday on the Lot with D23, check out Mike's full recap of the event.
- That does it for this season of Laughing Place On Location, but don't worry – we'll be back for a new season of adventures on January 18th, 2026.
