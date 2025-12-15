Photos: D23's A Jolly Holiday On the Lot Returns for 2025 at The Walt Disney Studios In Burbank

Yesterday afternoon and evening was spent on the famous Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California, where D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Club hosted its annual A Jolly Holiday On the Lot event for the Christmas season.

I arrived at the Disney lot around 3:45 PM yesterday, with the event scheduled to begin at 4:00. Check-in was located in the big central parking lot next to the water tower.

Upon checking in, I received some swag included with the price of admission, which was paid for by Laughing Place: a D23 ornament celebrating the 30th anniversary of Pixar's Toy Story, an event credential, and a magnet frame in promotion of A Very Jonas Christmas Movie on Disney+.

The first character I spotted upon entering the party was Goofy, dressed in his Santa attire.

Christmas Carolers performed familiar holiday songs on the steps of the lot's old Animation building.

Speaking of A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, there was also a promotional photo op for the film.

Our friends at the popular apparel company RSVLTS had their own booth at the event, and attendees were lining up to get the latest exclusive shirts.

Here's another photo op, this time for Hulu On Disney+ and its holiday season content.

Posing underneath the lot's big Christmas tree was Mickey Mouse, all dressed up for the occasion in appropriate reds and greens.

At this point I passed by The Walt Disney Company Store, which had a large tent set up as an extension for the event. A number of items were already listed as Sold Out on the nearby sign, but it wasn't my scheduled time to enter the store just yet.

Here's a look at another backdrop photo op that doubled as a performance stage, a box for the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive presented in partnership with Toys for Tots, and a row of carnival-style games available to guests.

The Disney Ultimate Toy Drive also had its own Santa's Village area, complete with representatives from the Marines.

Guests could also line up to enter the main Studio Store building, and there were food kiosks, booths, and stands for items like apple cider, cotton candy, popcorn, and hot cocoa, many of which were included with admission. A host on the main stage moderated Disney-themed trivia challenges with various prizes, and other wintertime holidays beyond Christmas were represented in the decor, such as Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.

I saw Daisy Duck meeting and greeting with guests, but Donald was never out at this location when I passed by.

The same was true for Bo Peep and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

Legends Plaza and the Team Disney building were also decked out for the holidays-- even the statues of Walt Disney and his brother Roy O. Disney were wearing Santa hats and red scarves. I particularly liked the way this area was handled this year, acting as a sort of piano bar with some very classy holiday tunes and decorations. Food trucks were parked just outside the plaza.

I saw Jessie the Yodeling Cowgirl outside the Frank G. Wells building.

Inside the Frank G. Wells building, there were displays from The Walt Disney Archives (including Miss Piggy's costume from A Muppet Christmas Carol) a craft area where guests could build their own Forky from Toy Story 4, and a quiet space for those who might need a break from the celebration.

Below are some more photo ops, entertainment, and decor.

Once night had fallen, I made my way back over to the big tree, where Minnie Mouse had swapped out with her beloved Mickey.



Then it was finally time for me to enter the Studio Store tent, and I took some photos of the merchandise displays within.

The main stage was filled with activity for all four hours of the event, including a performance by the same carolers as I had seen earlier in the evening.

One of the last things I did before I left was travel down the path to see Santa Claus himself, who also had a nice long line of attendees waiting to meet him and tell him their Christmas wishes.

But as I was on my way out, I saw Goofy Santa cross paths with the real Santa. What a fun surprise! As always, A Jolly Holiday On the Lot was filled with Christmastime fun like this.

This coming weekend, we'll have a new episode of Laughing Place On Location covering A Jolly Holiday On the Lot on the Laughing Place YouTube channel. For more details and information on the event itself, be sure to visit D23's official website.