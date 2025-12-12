RSVLTS Brings Three Exclusive Shirts to A Jolly Holiday on the Lot with D23
The event takes place this Sunday, December 14th.
RSVLTS is taking part in A Jolly Holiday on the Lot with D23 with a trio of exclusive shirts.
What's Happening:
- Taking place on Sunday, December 14th, A Jolly Holiday on the Lot with D23 takes place at The Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California – which has been beautifully adorned with festive decorations, delightful treats, and an atmosphere filled with cheer!
- The main focus of the event is exclusive activities and shopping opportunities – one of which just happens to be our friends over at RSVLTS.
- Set up in a prime location along Mickey Ave., RSVLTS will debut three exclusive designs over the weekend, which also includes exclusive shopping days for Disney cast members and their families prior to the D23 event.
- These are exclusive items that will only be available for purchase by attendees at the RSVLTS booth during the time of the show, while sizes/ supplies last (one per person on release day).
- The three designs are:
- Thursday: Disney and Pixar "Flurry of Friends"
- Friday: Star Wars "Galactic Greetings"
- Saturday: Disney "A Very Vintage Christmas"
- To get a feel of the event, check out our coverage of last year's event, and stay tuned for our coverage from this year's A Jolly Holiday on the Lot with D23!
- Gold Member and General Member tickets are still available to purchase at D23.com.
Recent Disney / RSVLTS Collaborations:
