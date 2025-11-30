Find Out What Disneyland Paris Revealed About Disney Adventure World in This Week's "Laughing Place On Location"
Join Benji on a magical journey through Disney Adventure World – including World of Frozen, Raiponce Tangled Spin, and much more!
This week on Laughing Place On Location, we hop on a plane to Disneyland Paris to discover more about the future of the resort, including the opening date for World of Frozen and the completion of Walt Disney Studios Park's transformation into Disney Adventure World.
What's Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Benji recaps his experience at the media preview for Disney Adventure World (formerly Walt Disney Studios Park) at Disneyland Paris.
- We begin on site in the soon-to-open World of Frozen, learning more about the new area's attractions, entertainment, food, and merchandise. And we're also introduced to an incredible new robotic Olaf that will be a part of the land.
- Benji also got to preview other elements of the upcoming Adventure Bay, including Raiponce Tangled Spin and Regal View Restaurant & Lounge.
- Finally, an impressive drone show over World of Frozen reveals that the new area will be officially opening on March 29th, 2026.
- For much more on what's coming to Disney Adventure World, check out our recap of the week's news.
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- The Season 2 premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians
- Star Wars: Gifting the Galaxy
- D23's A Jolly Holiday on the Lot
