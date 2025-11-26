Everything Revealed About Disney Adventure World: The Reimagined Second Gate at Disneyland Paris

Learn more about the reimagined Walt Disney Studios Park, which will debut a number of new experiences early next year.

Earlier this week, Disneyland Paris made a number of announcements about the future of the resort, including the opening date for World of Frozen and the completion of Walt Disney Studios Park's transformation into Disney Adventure World. In this post, we’ll gather all of those announcements together. For more information, simply click on each story to be directed to our individual articles on each subject.

Featuring a recreation of the village of Arendelle, the popular Frozen Ever After attraction and much more, the World of Frozen will officially open in March 2026.

On the same day, the park will officially be renamed to Disney Adventure World.

Check out some more details of what will await guests inside World of Frozen, such as meet and greets, food, merchandise, and more.

One new part of the park is Adventure Way, which will be home to the family attraction Raiponce Tangled Spin (or Rapunzel Tangled Spin for us Americans).

On this ride, guests will spin around in a gondola below a ceiling of floating lanterns.

Our own Ben Breitbart got a chance to step into the attraction for a closer look.

It was revealed that a roaming Olaf robot would be coming to the World of Frozen lands at Hong Kong Disneyland and Disney Adventure World early next year.

Specifically, the figure will be featured in the Arendelle Bay Show coming to Disney Adventure World and will make limited-time special appearances at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Olaf has a fully articulate mouth, eyes, and arms — plus, he can engage in conversations with guests.

Learn more about the development of Olaf and other robotic creations in the latest episode of We Call It Imagineering – which we have a recap of.

A Celebration in Arendelle will be a 15-minute-long colorful show that takes place on Arendelle Bay. Centered around the Snowflower Festival, the show will feature famous Frozen characters such as Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf.

Three majestic Viking longships will also play important roles in the show. These were developed by French shipbuilder Couach Construction Navale, which their decor has been supplied by artisans such as Prelud from Dijon.

New music has also been composed for the show by Frozen songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

Adventure Bay, the all new central lagoon, will host a new nighttime spectacular to round out the amazing days set to be found in Disney Adventure World.

Titled Cascade of Lights, we got brand new concept artwork of the show featuring water fountains, projections, pyrotechnics and drones that will decorate the new Adventure Bay.

Fans can expect to see some of their favorite Pixar, Marvel, and Disney animation characters, including the Avengers and Mulan.

The soundtrack includes a new arrangement of “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana and an original anthem titled “We Can Be Heroes.”

Alongside Adventure Bay, a brand-new sitdown dining experience is set to open, providing incredible views of the park’s central lagoon and Arendelle.

Aptly named Regal View Restaurant & Bar, the restaurant is designed as a respite for the Disney Princesses when they need some time away.

Inviting guests into the Victorian-inspired space, Regal View offers an impressive attention to detail, with accents inspired by Disney Princesses found throughout the entire space.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will be getting new Victorian-style costumes for their appearances along Adventure Bay when it opens this coming spring.

The banks of Adventure Bay will be home to the West Pavilion, which is inspired by early 20th Century architecture.

More characters will be joining our two favorite mice shortly after the reimagined park debuts on March 29th.