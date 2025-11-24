New Victorian-Style Costumes Revealed for Mickey and Minnie Mouse at Disney Adventure World's Adventure Bay

Today we learned that the newly rebranded Disney Adventure World theme park (currently known as Walt Disney Studios Park) at Disneyland Paris will be opening its gates at the end of March next year, but there are also plenty more details coming out about what guests can expect. One of those items is the new outfits designed for Mickey and Minnie Mouse and their appearances along Adventure Bay.

What's happening:

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will be getting new Victorian-style costumes for their appearances along Adventure Bay in the Disney Adventure World theme park at Disneyland Paris when it opens this coming spring.

The banks of Adventure Bay will be home to the West Pavilion, which is inspired by early 20th Century architecture.

The new outfits for Mickey and Minnie were designed by Disneyland Paris Costume Workshop Cast Members.

More characters will be joining our two favorite mice shortly after the theme park opens on March 29th.

A second new costume for Minnie Mouse, seen in the image below, was designed for Disney Marching Band performances along Adventure Way. During those shows, Minnie will lead a dozens musicians as they perform fan-favorite Disney and Pixar tunes.

Other seasonal entertainment in the new Adventure Way area will include Rapunzel and Flynn’s Musical Encounter in the springtime, Mary Poppins and the Pearly Band in summer, and Miguel’s Latin Festival in the fall.

Adventure Way's Gazebo Garden will feature bronze statues inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios classics.

There will also be a Tangled Garden and a Toy Story Garden in Adventure Way, plus 14 new culinary experiences.

