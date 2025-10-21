Say “Au Revoir” to Walt Disney Studios Park With Exclusive Farewell Merchandise

Exclusive apparel, accessories, and keepsakes celebrate the grand finale of Walt Disney Studios Park before it becomes Disney Adventure World.

Roll the credits! It’s the final take for Walt Disney Studios Park as it prepares for its transformation to become Disney Adventure World, marking a new era of storytelling and immersive lands. Before the curtain closes on this chapter, fans can celebrate the legacy of movie magic with an exclusive lineup of apparel, accessories, and keepsakes bidding “au revoir" to the park’s cinematic spirit.

What’s Happening:

From the moment it opened in 2002, Walt Disney Studios Park has invited guests behind the scenes of filmmaking, animation, and Hollywood adventure.

This commemorative collection captures that nostalgia one last time before the spotlight shines on what’s next.

The collection includes:

A shirt with a clapperboard printed on the front that pays homage to the park’s opening date.

A novelty clapperboard with the same “That’s a wrap!" design

A mug with Walt Disney Studios logo on one side, and “That’s a wrap!" with a Mickey Mouse silhouette on the other side of the mug.

A lanyard with a commemorative clapperboard card attachment.

And a clapperboard keychain with the Walt Disney Studios logo on the front, and “That’s a wrap!" clapperboard design on the rear.

The farewell collection will be available at Mickey's of Hollywood Boutique, Walt Disney Studios Store, and Tower Hotel Gifts.

More Disneyland Paris News: