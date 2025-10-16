Another Option: New Official Partner Hotel Debuts at Disneyland Paris
As a result of a collaboration with the Euro Disney team, a new four-star has opened as an official partner hotel of Disneyland Paris
Disneyland Paris guests have another official partner hotel that they can choose, thanks to a collaboration with the Real Estate Development by Euro Disney team with the Ki SPACE Hotel & Spa.
What’s Happening:
- The result of a close collaboration with the Real Estate Development by Euro Disney team, the Ki SPACE Hotel & Spa, a four-star establishment located at the heart of the Val d’Europe International Business Park, expands the range of partner hotels near Disneyland Paris.
- From the design stage through construction and up to the opening, the Real Estate Development by Euro Disney teams supported the project through technical, architectural, and operational expertise.
- This collaboration led to the creation of a functional, aesthetic, and sustainable establishment that blends seamlessly into the urban environment of Val d’Europe.
- Designed for both families and business travelers, the Ki SPACE Hotel & Spa combines contemporary design, premium comfort, and cutting-edge technology.
- Conceived as a place of life and inspiration, it is built around two main pillars: “Ki", the vital energy that flows through the spaces and inspires well-being, and innovation, through connected technologies that enhance the guest experience.
- With its 274 rooms and suites, Nomad lounge bar and restaurant, Ki Spa by Eden des Sens, indoor swimming pool, coworking area, and modular meeting rooms, the hotel offers a diverse experience centered on well-being, technology, and service quality.
- Located just ten minutes from Disneyland Paris via a free shuttle, the Ki SPACE Hotel & Spa is an official partner hotel of Disneyland Paris.
A Wonderful Partner:
- The official partner hotels of Disneyland Paris are not owned or operated by Disney, but are recognized by the Disneyland Paris resort for their service standards, location, and overall experience, considering their comfort levels, amenities, and more.
- Partner hotels typically offer free shuttles to the Disney Parks, with a ride lasting about 10 minutes, though the new Ki Space Hotel & Spa is a bit further out, approximately 20 minutes.
- These hotels also offer hotel + park ticket packages, and can be booked from the official Disneyland Paris website.
- These options also serve as economical alternatives (in most cases) to the official on-site Disney hotels, and are located close enough to part of the magic but also removed to enjoy other areas in town.
- For more information, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can help with all your Disneyland Paris questions and needs.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com