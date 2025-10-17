Disney Tales of Magic Nighttime Spectacular Brings Home Top New European Attraction at Parksmania Awards

The show beat out seven other nominees for the award.

This week at the 2025 Parksmania Awards in Italy, the new nighttime spectacular Disney Tales of Magic at Disneyland Paris took home the award for European Top New Attraction.

The new nighttime spectacular Disney Tales of Magic has won the 2025 Parksmania award for European Top New Attraction at a ceremony held this past Wednesday in Italy. You can watch the full two-hour broadcast in the embedded video below.

Other nominees in the category of European Top New Attraction were Cétautomatix at Parc Asterix (France), Mission Bermudes at Futuroscope (France), L’Épée du Roi Arthur at Le Puy du Fou (France), Yoy at Walibi Holland (Netherlands), El Tambor de la Libertad at Puy du Fou España (Spain), Mecalodon at Walibi Belgium, and Helios at Fantasiana (Austria).

Disney Tales of Magic made its debut this past January at Disneyland Park in Disneyland Paris. You can watch our full video of the nighttime spectacular below.

In addition to the usual pyrotechnics for a Disneyland Paris nighttime spectacular, this 20-minute show also features drones, fountains, and– for the first time ever– projections on the buildings of Main Street, U.S.A.

Disney Live Entertainment: “Congratulations to the incredible team behind Disney Tales of Magic at Disneyland Paris on winning the ‘European Top New Attraction’ Parksmania Award!"

