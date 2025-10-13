An Enchanted Replica: Disneyland Paris Debuts New Collectible Souvenir
From a castle display to the shelves of your home!
Guests visiting Disneyland Paris have long wanted to get their hands on a replica of the book featured inside the park’s landmark castle, and now they can with a beautiful Sleeping Beauty Grimoire.
What’s Happening:
- For the very first time, Hachette Jeunesse Disney has unveiled a Sleeping Beauty Grimoire (a magical textbook with spells, rituals, and incantations) as a stunning replica of the enchanted tome featured not only in the classic Disney film, but also displayed at Disneyland Paris.
- Adorned with jewel-like embossed details and royal blue gilded edges, this limited-edition masterpiece enchants at first glance. Its 64 pages are beautifully illustrated, with ornate golden initials marking the beginning of each passage. True to the original film, the book is filled with beloved details that bring Aurora’s story to life once more.
- Until now, only a single copy of this extraordinary book could be admired inside the Castle at Disneyland Paris, within La Galerie de la Belle au Bois Dormant.
- Many guests have wandered through the experience, spotting the book and wanting to own their own version, and now they can as Hachette Jeunesse Disney releases this faithful replica for everyone to enjoy.
- The Sleeping Beauty Grimoire is more than just a book, it's a true collector’s treasure that will shine in any library.
- Disneyland Paris guests can get their copy of the book and at select boutiques, namely The Storybook Store, La Chaumière des Sept Nains, Deco by Disney, and Royal Collection Boutique. The book will also be featured in bookstores outside of Disneyland Paris.
A Castle Walk:
- Disneyland Paris offers guests the chance to walk through the story of Sleeping Beauty through their castle, similar to Disneyland Park in California. Where this one is different though, is that instead of narrow corridors and small show scenes winding through the castle, the Disneyland Paris version is a second floor gallery featuring the aforementioned book on display, other props, murals, tapestries and more that retell the story.
- The experience also allows guests to go outside and enjoy balconies and other exterior portions of the castle, great for photos and a unique opportunity that guests cannot experience domestically.
- A lower level also features a legendary animatronic dragon that guests can see before heading up to higher portions of the castle for more of the Sleeping Beauty story.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com