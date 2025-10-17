A New Mad Hatter’s Tea Cups Collector Key Is Coming To Disneyland Paris
Take a spin over to Disneyland Paris with this magical key inspired by the iconic ride.
Treat yourself to an unbirthday gift to add to your collection! Disneyland Paris is releasing a brand-new collector’s key inspired by the Mad Hatter’s Tea Cups attraction.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has revealed details on their latest collector’s key, inspired by the Mad Hatter’s Tea Cups attraction.
- The key pays tribute to the iconic spinning teacups from Alice in Wonderland, featuring whimsical elements that capture the ride’s playful charm.
- The key is a limited edition of 1,992 units and retails for €32.
- If you’re interested in getting your hands on this key, reserve your digital ticket on the Lineberty website on October 21 at 6:00 PM CET.
- “Last chance" tickets will be available on October 22 from 12:00 PM CET.
- The sale will take place on Friday, October 24, at Sir Mickey’s Boutique – Fantasyland, Disneyland Park, starting at 9:30 AM, with a limit of 2 keys per digital ticket.
- Please note that an original Lineberty ticket is required—screenshots, screen sharing, and videos will not be accepted.
About the Mad Hatter’s Tea Cups:
- The Mad Hatter’s Tea Cups is a classic spinning attraction located in Fantasyland, inspired by Disney’s animated film Alice in Wonderland.
- Guests spin in colorful teacups while enjoying whimsical music and vibrant décor. It remains a beloved attraction for families and fans of the film alike.
- While you won’t find the Teacups at Shanghai Disneyland, you can take a spin at every other castle park across the globe!
