Recycled Suds: What Happens to the Unused or Barely Used Soap Bars of Disneyland Paris Hotels
The process has been going on for years at the resort, and even longer in the States.
Today marks Global Handwashing Day and to celebrate, Disneyland Paris is sharing a bit of information about what happens to the soaps in resort rooms after guests depart for their return home.
What’s Happening:
- Today marks Global Handwashing Day and Disneyland Paris is shining a light on what happens to the soaps left behind in their many hotel rooms at the destination.
- The answer comes from the HOPI team (Hotel Operation Projects & Implementation). They explain that the used soaps are collected, reprocessed, and redistributed to improve sanitary conditions for families in need.
- This effort has been ongoing since 2022, seeing housekeeping teams that have been collecting soaps that are barely used or not used, which are then handed over to SapoCycle, a non-profit organization which works with an ESAT (a French organization that provides employment support for people with disabilities).
- There, some individuals in supported employment are responsible for recycling the soap, which allows them to work in a stable and rewarding environment.
- As for the soap, the process sees the soap pieces sorted, grated to remove the outer layer, then ground into flakes. These flakes are then heated, filtered, and transformed into new soap bars.
- Since the launch of this project in 2022, nearly ten tons of waste have been transformed, resulting in 99,000 soap bars that have been distributed to 24,000 underprivileged families throughout various organizations.
- Elsewhere at the Disney Hotels of Disneyland Paris, there is also a progressive installation of liquid soap dispensers in the hotel rooms.
Clean the Walt Disney World:
- Stateside, this same endeavor (practically identical in its process) has been taking place at Walt Disney World.
- In Florida, Walt Disney World partners with the non-profit organization Clean The World to recycle soap and other toiletries which are then distributed to homeless shelters throughout the United States, and even to people in need in other countries to prevent illness from poor hygiene.
- Walt Disney World and Clean The World have been partners since 2010, and over the years since have collected and recycled a massive amount of soap and other amenities.
- In 2011, the Disneyland Resort and their hotels also got in on the soap program, partnering with Clean The World themselves.
- In 2012, the three hotels of the Disneyland Resort collected 10,000 pounds of soap bars that were recycled into 53,392 life-changing bars of soap.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com