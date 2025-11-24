We're Gonna Tell Him: Take A Look at New Details and Experiences Coming to World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World

Don't Conceal, Feel...the emotion of this immersive new land.

Disneyland Paris has shared more details about the new World of Frozen, and how it will push the boundaries of immersion at their destination, making the next phase of the Walt Disney Studios Park, officially ushering in the era of the newly named Disney Adventure World.

What’s Happening:

It’s a big day for Disneyland Paris and Disney Adventure World, as we have officially learned the grand opening date of World of Frozen, a highly anticipated new land that marks the next phase in the evolution of the second park at the resort.

Along with the opening date, we’re also learning a number of details, and what will make this new land so immersive and special as the park officially becomes Disney Adventure World.

Guests will enter the land as they are celebrating the Snowflower Fetstival, bringing the village to life and specially decorated for the occasion.

Fans will see the majestic 118-foot-tall (36 meters) North Mountain, complete with Elsa’s Ice Palace.

At its base lies the village of Arendelle, where guests will be able to walk around and explore.

Musically, those visiting will be accompanied by a symphonic reinterpretation of the films’ iconic songs played throughout the village.

At the heart of the village, beneath the Clock Tower, Frozen Ever After will take guests of all ages on a boat ride full of adventures alongside Anna, Elsa, and their friends. Those who have visited EPCOT at Walt Disney World or Hong Kong Disneyland might be familiar with this iteration of the attraction, though it will likely have aspects that make it unique in its own right.

Guests can also head into Arendelle Castle for a Royal Encounter and the chance to meet Anna and Elsa.

As part of the Snowflower Festival, Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and others will board majestic Viking longships for a 15 minute show on Arendelle Bay, “A Celebration in Arendelle.”

Exclusively for World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez have composed new music especially for the show presented on the Bay.

Throughout the village streets, guests may also encounter other beloved characters such as Oaken, the cheerful shopkeeper and sauna owner with his famous “Hoo-hoo!”, or Mossie, an adorable baby troll who is as curious as he is endearing.

A next-generation robotic character representing Olaf, the snowman from the movies, has been revealed as part of the fun of this new land. Olaf will make appearances in the Arendelle Bay show in World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World and special limited-time appearances in World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

Nordic Crowns Tavern will be the perfect spot to take a break and enjoy lunch or dinner. The quick service restaurant will offer a dining experience inspired by Nordic cuisine, with dishes guests can compose to their liking.

In total, 16 combinations will be available: a base consisting of mashed potatoes or quinoa; a protein, like

grilled salmon or Nordic meatballs; seasonal vegetables such as carrots or peas; and one of two

sauces to top it all off, tangy cranberry or creamy dill.

Nordic Crowns Tavern will also feature a wide range of frosty desserts, from a blue sorbet to vanilla ice cream with customizable toppings, a snowflake dessert, and a selection of Nordic pastries.

Arendelle Boutique, the village’s iconic toy shop, will offer must-have Frozen merchandise and an exclusive selection of creations inspired by Scandinavian craftsmanship.

Guests will find wooden sculptures, clothing, and objects adorned with elegant rosemaling motifs. A collection reinterpreting Nordic dress codes will be available, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves into the World of Frozen. Guests will also be able to share their experience by sending a postcard from the village mailbox located beside the shop.

The Fjord View Shop will feature a unique experience - meeting Rúna, an interactive baby troll toy. After a meeting ceremony, guests will acquire and head home with their new interactive companion.

The high-tech toy, Rúna, will react to touch, blink its eyes, move its ears, light up, and communicate with other trolls it encounters. Exclusively in World of Frozen, it will also interact with the iconic locations of Arendelle, the villagers, and Queens Anna and Elsa. Also in this new shop, a special area will invite guests to get ready for the festival with themed make-up and hairstyles.

World of Frozen is set to open on March 29th, 2026.

A World of Adventure:

While World of Frozen opening marks the name of the official moniker change from Walt Disney Studios Park to Disney Adventure World, to get to the new land, we'll also have another key part of the new evolution into Disney Adventure World with the new Adventure Way.

This new main pathway heads down to a new lagoon - Adventure Bay, which will soon play host to a new nighttime spectacular.

The new avenue will also feature a 14 new restaurants, as well as a small attraction based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Tangled.

Later down the line, guests will find a new attraction themed to Pixar Animation Studios' film Up, as well as serve as the gateway to a new area and major attraction themed to The Lion King.