Video: Preview A Celebration In Arendelle Daytime Show in World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World

This new show will be performed several times a day.

During our preview of the new World of Frozen area coming to Disney Adventure World when it opens this coming spring at Disneyland Paris, we learned about the upcoming new daytime show A Celebration of Arendelle. Learn more below.

What's happening:

Today we learned about the new daytime show A Celebration of Arendelle coming to World of Frozen in the newly rebranded Disney Adventure World theme park (formerly Walt Disney Studios Park) at Disneyland Paris.

A Celebration of Arendelle will be a 15-minute-long colorful show that takes place on Arendelle Bay. Centered around the Snowflower Festival, the show will feature famous Frozen characters such as Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf.

Three majestic Viking longships will also play important roles in the show. These were developed by French shipbuilder Couach Construction Navale, which their decor has been supplied by artisans such as Prelud from Dijon.

Learn more about A Celebration In Arendelle in the video presentation embedded below.

Watch World of Frozen Entertainment Preview - What to Expect | Disney Adventure World | Disneyland Paris:

Musical details:

Songs performed during A Celebration In Arendelle will include "Let It Go" and "Show Yourself" from Walt Disney Animation Studios' Frozen movies.

New music has also been composed for the show by Frozen songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

More Disney Adventure World News:

Take a look at other new details and experiences coming to the soon-to-be-rebranded theme park.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be getting new Victorian-style outfits for their appearances along Adventure Bay.

There's also a new nighttime spectacular called Cascade of Lights coming to Disney Adventure World.