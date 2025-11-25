Respite with the Royals: Disney Adventure World's Regal View Restaurant & Lounge Brings Disney Princess Elegance to Adventure Bay

Next year, Disneyland Paris guests will be welcomed into Disney Adventure World, a complete reimagining and expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park, featuring new rides, lands, and a gorgeous new sitdown restaurant with incredible views of the park’s new lagoon.

Disney Adventure World is almost here!

Set to debut on March 29th, 2026, the reimagined Walt Disney Studios Park is set to bring in new modern Disney experiences to the resort’s second theme park.

This includes the new lagoon Adventure Bay, the new main pathway Adventure Way, and World of Frozen.

Alongside Adventure Bay, a brand-new sitdown dining experience is set to open, providing incredible views of the park’s central lagoon and Arendelle.

Aptly named Regal View Restaurant & Bar, the restaurant is designed as a respite for the Disney Princesses when they need some time away.

Inviting guests into the Victorian-inspired space, Regal View offers an impressive attention to detail, with accents inspired by Disney Princesses found throughout the entire space.

The restaurant’s details were crafted with exceptional artistry, including handmade Princess-themed plates by Royal Delft and a historic ironwork canopy created in Alsace.

The ornate space is filled with a massive mural highlighting the incredible heroines that helped make Disney the company it is today.

Its décor also features embroidered drapes, floral tapestries, and delicate woodwork.

Of course as a space made for a princess, guests will have opportunities to meet several Disney Princesses, including Belle, Merida, Jasmine, Aurora, Mulan, and Ariel.

The lounge includes the first-ever bar inside either Disneyland Paris park, decorated in royal blue with a gold-accented wooden bar.

Artwork in the lounge highlights beloved Disney Princess animal companions such as Heihei, Pascal, and Mushu.

Guests can enjoy signature cocktails and themed offerings inspired by the Princesses.

Both the restaurant and lounge provide panoramic views of Adventure Bay and World of Frozen, which will be perfect for watching the new nighttime show Cascade of Lights.

In terms of food, guests will find expertly crafted meals inspired by some of Disney’s most popular stories.

