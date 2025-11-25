Respite with the Royals: Disney Adventure World's Regal View Restaurant & Lounge Brings Disney Princess Elegance to Adventure Bay
Plus enjoy incredible views of Arendelle!
Next year, Disneyland Paris guests will be welcomed into Disney Adventure World, a complete reimagining and expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park, featuring new rides, lands, and a gorgeous new sitdown restaurant with incredible views of the park’s new lagoon.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Adventure World is almost here!
- Set to debut on March 29th, 2026, the reimagined Walt Disney Studios Park is set to bring in new modern Disney experiences to the resort’s second theme park.
- This includes the new lagoon Adventure Bay, the new main pathway Adventure Way, and World of Frozen.
- Alongside Adventure Bay, a brand-new sitdown dining experience is set to open, providing incredible views of the park’s central lagoon and Arendelle.
- Aptly named Regal View Restaurant & Bar, the restaurant is designed as a respite for the Disney Princesses when they need some time away.
- Inviting guests into the Victorian-inspired space, Regal View offers an impressive attention to detail, with accents inspired by Disney Princesses found throughout the entire space.
- The restaurant’s details were crafted with exceptional artistry, including handmade Princess-themed plates by Royal Delft and a historic ironwork canopy created in Alsace.
- The ornate space is filled with a massive mural highlighting the incredible heroines that helped make Disney the company it is today.
- Its décor also features embroidered drapes, floral tapestries, and delicate woodwork.
- Of course as a space made for a princess, guests will have opportunities to meet several Disney Princesses, including Belle, Merida, Jasmine, Aurora, Mulan, and Ariel.
- The lounge includes the first-ever bar inside either Disneyland Paris park, decorated in royal blue with a gold-accented wooden bar.
- Artwork in the lounge highlights beloved Disney Princess animal companions such as Heihei, Pascal, and Mushu.
- Guests can enjoy signature cocktails and themed offerings inspired by the Princesses.
- Both the restaurant and lounge provide panoramic views of Adventure Bay and World of Frozen, which will be perfect for watching the new nighttime show Cascade of Lights.
- In terms of food, guests will find expertly crafted meals inspired by some of Disney’s most popular stories.
- Check out a full tour of Regal View below:
