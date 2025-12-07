"Laughing Place On Location" Hits the Red Carpet for the Season 2 Premiere of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians"
Alex interviews numerous cast and creatives from the series on the red carpet.
In this week's edition of Laughing Place On Location, we step onto the red carpet for the premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2.
What's Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Alex takes you to the red carpet premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 for an in-depth look at the cast and creatives behind the hit Disney+ series. Hear directly from the stars about the emotional journeys, monster encounters, and mythological twists coming this season.
- Featuring interviews with:
- Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson)
- Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan)
- Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue)
- Daniel Diemer (Tyson)
- Glynn Turman (Chiron / Mr. Brunner)
- Levi Chrisopulos (Nico di Angelo)
- Olive Abercrombie (Bianca di Angelo)
- Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus)
- Marissa Winans (Young Annabeth)
- Dan Shotz (Executive Producer)
- Rick Riordan (Author / Executive Producer)
- Rebecca Riordan (Executive Producer)
- Ellen Goldsmith-Vein (Executive Producer)
- James Bobin (Executive Producer / Director)
- If you're a fan of Percy Jackson or Disney+ fantasy storytelling, this is your full behind-the-scenes pass to everything happening at Camp Half-Blood this season.
- Return to Camp Half-Blood yourself on Wednesday, December 10th, when the new season premieres on Disney+. Check out Bill's review of the new season of adventures.
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- Star Wars: Gifting the Galaxy
- D23's A Jolly Holiday on the Lot
