“Laughing Place On Location” Gets Artsy for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Jeremiah explores everything that the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has to offer!
The second season of Laughing Place On Location continues this week with a look at what’s going for this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
What's Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- The Laughing Place On Location compass takes us to the Walt Disney World Resort this week to explore the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts! Since launching in 2017, this festival has grown to include not only artists with new Disney works debuting at the festival, but also performance and culinary arts.
- Jeremiah is your host, exploring the many things this festival has to offer – from the "Once Upon a Stage" exhibit to the Disney Lorcana Collection Quest.
- We also get to see plenty of art, as well as a Q&A on the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, before hearing a selection from the show.
- For much more from the Festival of the Arts, check out our roundup of everything there is to experience this year.
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
