What’s New for Lunar New Year 2026: Horace Horsecollar Celebrates the Year of the Horse, Meeting Panda Mei, and More

Experience all that the Lunar New Year Celebration has to offer, now through February 22, 2026.

Lunar New Year has officially kicked off at Disney California Adventure, this year celebrating the Year of the Horse and putting Horace Horsecollar front and center. We were on site at Disney California Adventure for opening day to cover everything that this celebration of the new Lunar year has to offer, and you can find all of said coverage below. For more information, simply click on each story to be directed to our individual articles on each subject.

In addition to Horace Horsecollar being front and center for the Year of the Horse, other characters have gotten brand-new costumes this year.

Goofy and Clarabelle Cow are sporting attire inspired by Vietnamese traditions, while Donald and Daisy are donning traditional Chinese attire.

Mickey and Minnie are also wearing costumes that were just introduced last year.

Guests can now meet Panda Mei from the Pixar Animation Studios film, Turning Red, for the first time ever! Specifically, you'll find Panda Mei at the Pixar Pier Bandstand across from the Pixar Pal-A-Round.

Notably, during the celebration in previous years Mei and her mother, Ming, have been meeting on or near San Francisco Street, but she was never in full Panda form.

As part of the fun, different food marketplaces are peppered throughout the park, each with tasty dishes inspired by the vibrant flavors of Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cuisines.

These items are available at the various Lunar New Year Marketplaces scattered throughout the park.

For complete details, be sure to check out the 2026 Lunar New Year Foodie Guide.

As is often the case, the celebration includes T-Shirts, Minnie ears, and Spirit Jersey designs that evoke the imagery synonymous with the holiday – including the food!

This year, we're celebrating the Year of the Horse, meaning Horace Horsecollar has quite the presence on this year's event merchandise.

Check out everything that is available to purchase at the link above.

The centerpiece of Lunar New Year is Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession, a vibrant performance hosted by Mulan and Mushu, that features dozens of spirited parade performers as they honor family, friendship, and the potential for a fortune-filled new year.

In addition to Mulan and Mushu, special spotlight is given to Horace Horsecollar, along with other characters like Chip and Dale, who appear in new costumes themselves.

The Procession performs daily throughout Lunar New Year along the entirety of the Performance Corridor.

Magic Key holders can take their celebration even further with some exclusive offerings, like a keepsake button featuring Horace Horsecollar.

You can pick this button up from January 23rd-26th from 2:00-7:00 p.m. near Silly Symphony Swings.

Speaking of Silly Symphony Swings, Magic Key holders will be able to make use of an exclusive, semi-secluded dining area located underneath the attraction.

While you’re there, enjoy a festive photo opportunity—and snap a pic with your family and friends!

Hurry Home and More Lunar New Year Entertainment

Another highlight is a special pre-show added to each performance of World of Color – or in the case of this year, World of Color Happiness! – called “Hurry Home - A Lunar New Year Celebration.” As we follow the themes of hope and reunion, we also get a small amount of something that few other World of Color performances have had – Fireworks!

Check out our video of the show from last year's event below.

Throughout the festival, guests can also enjoy musical performances from cultural groups such as Jie Ma, Vocal Seoul and The Fortunes. We have videos of each of those groups for you to enjoy below.

Lunar New Year runs daily at Disney California Adventure through Sunday, February 22, 2026.

