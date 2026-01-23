Photos: Explore the Marketplaces, Menu Options, and Special Guidemap as Disney California Adventure Kicks Off Lunar New Year Celebration

As Disney California Adventure kicks off their annual Lunar New Year festivities, we also see the return of the fan-favorite food marketplace kiosks that pop up throughout the park for the celebration. Each year, these marketplace kiosks invite guests to get in on the fun with a selection of tasty dishes inspired by Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese cuisines at various locations.

There are six marketplace kiosks, including:

Bamboo Blessings

Wrapped with Love

Lucky 8 Lantern

Prosperity Bao & Buns

Red Dragon Spice Traders

Longevity Noodle Co.

For a closer look at the food featured in these kiosks, check out this video where a Cast Member shares all the delectable goodies with us for this year’s festivities.

While we’re showing off the menus in our photos here, it's also worth heading over to our Lunar New Year food guide, for a closer look at all the offerings at the marketplace kiosks, as well as the permanent dining locations across Disney California Adventure.

Frequent park-goers can tell you that one of the best ways to enjoy the marketplace kiosks is the Sip & Savor Pass, which allows for sampling and tasting across the various kiosks. This year, Sip and Savor Passes are available in 3 limited-edition, collectible designs that pay homage to either Chinese, Vietnamese or Korean cultures - and feature some of your favorite Disney characters in culturally inspired outfits designed by artist Ann Shen.

Each pass includes 6 digital coupons that guests can redeem for select food and nonalcoholic beverages at participating Lunar New Year Marketplaces and dining locations.

You can also find where the marketplace kiosks are located, along with what other fun can be found at the Festival in the special celebration guide that guests can pick up at the park.

We’re celebrating the Lunar New Year festivities this year as Disney California Adventure ushers in the Year of the Horse, and you can check out all our other Disney California Adventure Lunar New Year coverage. If you’d like to visit the park for these festivities or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!



