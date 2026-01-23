Photos / Video: Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession Returns for the Year of the Horse at Disney California Adventure

The Procession makes its way through Disney California Adventure daily through February 22, 2026.

The centerpiece of the Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure is Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession, a vibrant performance hosted by Mulan and Mushu, that features dozens of spirited parade performers as they honor family, friendship, and the potential for a fortune-filled new year.

We caught a performance of Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession on opening day, which this year is honoring the Year of the Horse. In addition to Mulan and Mushu, special spotlight is given to Horace Horsecollar, along with other characters like Chip and Dale, who appear in new costumes themselves.

Of course, there are also plenty of dancers in the Procession that winds its way through the Paradise Gardens Park area of the park.

Watch Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession at Disney California Adventure:

About Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure:

Each year, Disney California Adventure comes even more alive during their Lunar New Year celebration, one of the most festive seasonal events at the Disneyland Resort.

One of the biggest draws are the Lunar New Year Marketplaces scattered throughout the park, each serving up Asian-inspired dishes with a Chinese, Korean, or Vietnamese influence.

Another highlight is a special pre-show added to each performance of World of Color – or in the case of this year, World of Color Happiness! – called “Hurry Home - A Lunar New Year Celebration.” As we follow the themes of hope and reunion, we also get a small amount of something that few other World of Color performances have had – Fireworks!

Several characters debuting all-new outfits showcasing cultural representation – including Donald Duck and Daisy Duck donning traditional Chinese attire and Goofy and Clarabelle Cow wearing attire inspired by Vietnamese traditions.

And this year, guests will be able to meet with Panda Mei from Pixar's Turning Red for the first time!

Lunar New Year takes place daily through February 22, 2026 at Disney California Adventure.

Be sure to follow along with LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from the opening day of Lunar New Year!