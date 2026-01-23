Panda Mei from "Turning Red" Makes Her Meet & Greet Debut for Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure

Guests can meet with the Panda version of Mei for the first time in Pixar Pier during Lunar New Year.

In year's past, guests have been able to meet with the human Mei from Pixar's Turning Red at the Lunar New Year Celebration, but now it's time for her panda version to shine!

As part of Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure guests can now meet Panda Mei from the Pixar Animation Studios film, Turning Red, for the first time ever! Specifically, you'll find Panda Mei at the Pixar Pier Bandstand across from the Pixar Pal-A-Round.

Notably, during the celebration in previous years Mei and her mother, Ming, have been meeting on or near San Francisco Street, but she was never in full Panda form.

Panda Mei has appeared at the park though, in the recent parade, Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! In it, she appeared alongside her friends, her dad, and the band 4*TOWN.

About Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure:

Each year, Disney California Adventure comes even more alive during their Lunar New Year celebration, one of the most festive seasonal events at the Disneyland Resort.

One of the biggest draws are the Lunar New Year Marketplaces scattered throughout the park, each serving up Asian-inspired dishes with a Chinese, Korean, or Vietnamese influence.

Another highlight is a special pre-show added to each performance of World of Color – or in the case of this year, World of Color Happiness! – called “Hurry Home - A Lunar New Year Celebration.” As we follow the themes of hope and reunion, we also get a small amount of something that few other World of Color performances have had – Fireworks!

Several characters debuting all-new outfits showcasing cultural representation – including Donald Duck and Daisy Duck donning traditional Chinese attire and Goofy and Clarabelle Cow wearing attire inspired by Vietnamese traditions.

Lunar New Year takes place daily through February 22, 2026 at Disney California Adventure.

Be sure to follow along with LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from the opening day of Lunar New Year!