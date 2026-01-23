Photos/Video: The Culinary Offerings of This Year's Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney's California Adventure

Guests can enjoy all kinds of festive food for the event!

Now through February 22nd, guests visiting Disney California Adventure can partake in the park’s annual Lunar New Year festival. This year’s celebration welcomes the Year of the Horse with vibrant festivities and joyous tributes to Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures.

As part of the fun, different food marketplaces are peppered throughout the park, including:

Bamboo Blessings

Wrapped with Love

Lucky 8 Lantern

Prosperity Bao & Buns

Red Dragon Spice Traders

Longevity Noodle Co.

Each with tasty dishes inspired by the vibrant flavors of Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cuisines. As we were there to celebrate the event’s launch today, we got to see each of the dishes for this year.

Listen to what one of the Disney California Adventure Cast Members has to say about the menu items in our interview below.





In addition to the marketplace kiosk options, guests can also find some favorites at the year round dining locations at the park, including Award Weiners, Schmoozies!, Boudin Bread Cart and more.

One of our favorite items is the bread loaf celebrating the Year of the Horse, and is shaped perfectly for the occasion!

You can find out more about each of these menu items in our Food Guide to the celebration at the park. The food is just one part of the fun of the Lunar New Year celebration at the park, so be sure to check out more of the festivities at our Lunar New Year page.