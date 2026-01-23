Photos/Video: The Culinary Offerings of This Year's Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney's California Adventure

Guests can enjoy all kinds of festive food for the event!
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , , , ,

Now through February 22nd, guests visiting Disney California Adventure can partake in the park’s annual Lunar New Year festival. This year’s celebration welcomes the Year of the Horse with vibrant festivities and joyous tributes to Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures. 

As part of the fun, different food marketplaces are peppered throughout the park, including: 

  • Bamboo Blessings
  • Wrapped with Love
  • Lucky 8 Lantern
  • Prosperity Bao & Buns
  • Red Dragon Spice Traders
  • Longevity Noodle Co.

Each with tasty dishes inspired by the vibrant flavors of Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cuisines. As we were there to celebrate the event’s launch today, we got to see each of the dishes for this year. 

Listen to what one of the Disney California Adventure Cast Members has to say about the menu items in our interview below. 


In addition to the marketplace kiosk options, guests can also find some favorites at the year round dining locations at the park, including Award Weiners, Schmoozies!, Boudin Bread Cart and more. 

One of our favorite items is the bread loaf celebrating the Year of the Horse, and is shaped perfectly for the occasion! 

You can find out more about each of these menu items in our Food Guide to the celebration at the park. The food is just one part of the fun of the Lunar New Year celebration at the park, so be sure to check out more of the festivities at our Lunar New Year page. To visit the Disneyland Resort during the celebration, or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com

Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman