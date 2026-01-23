Photos: Represent the Year of the Horse with New Lunar New Year Merchandise for 2026

As Lunar New Year kicks off at Disney California Adventure, a new selection of merchandise has been made available for guests enjoying the cultural festival.

As is often the case, the celebration includes T-Shirts, Minnie ears, and Spirit Jersey designs that evoke the imagery synonymous with the holiday – including the food!

This year, we're celebrating the Year of the Horse, meaning Horace Horsecollar has quite the presence at this year's event, including on the back of this shirt

The same design features on a small bag, while Mickey and Minnie can be found on a larger purse.

Mickey and Minnie also get their own T-Shirt.

A ceramic tea cup features both of the designs above, perfect for tea lovers!

And, as is the case for pretty much every festival and special event, you'll find a pair of mouse ears and Spirit Jersey.

Learn more about this year's merchandise lineup with Disneyland Resort representative Emilio Martinez.

About Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure:

Each year, Disney California Adventure comes even more alive during their Lunar New Year celebration, one of the most festive seasonal events at the Disneyland Resort.

One of the biggest draws are the Lunar New Year Marketplaces scattered throughout the park, each serving up Asian-inspired dishes with a Chinese, Korean, or Vietnamese influence.

Another highlight is a special pre-show added to each performance of World of Color – or in the case of this year, World of Color Happiness! – called “Hurry Home - A Lunar New Year Celebration.” As we follow the themes of hope and reunion, we also get a small amount of something that few other World of Color performances have had – Fireworks!

Several characters debuting all-new outfits showcasing cultural representation – including Donald Duck and Daisy Duck donning traditional Chinese attire and Goofy and Clarabelle Cow wearing attire inspired by Vietnamese traditions.

And this year, guests will be able to meet with Red Panda Mei from Pixar's Turning Red for the first time!

Lunar New Year takes place daily through February 22, 2026 at Disney California Adventure.

Be sure to follow along with LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from the opening day of Lunar New Year!