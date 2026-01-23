Photos/Video: Year of the Horse Character Costumes for Disney California Adventure's Lunar New Year

The annual Lunar New Year Festivities are back at the Disneyland Resort. Let’s take a look at some of the amazing characters you can meet during the Year of the Horse.

At Disneyland Resort, celebrate the Year of the Horse at this year's Lunar New Year event. From today until February 22nd, Disney California Adventure is hosting an exciting celebration with live entertainment, culinary delights inspired by Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese traditions, and character meet and greets. Throughout the event, some of Disney’s amazing characters are joining in on the celebration, including Mickey & Friends, Mulan, and Mushu. In celebration of the Year of the Horse, Horace Horsecollar will be a main character at this year’s event. Also debuting this year is Mei from Turning Red in her Red Panda form!

Laughing Place had the pleasure to attend today’s Lunar New Year kick off and we had the chance to check out some of the amazing character costumes as well as talk to Grace, an associate costume designer who worked on this year’s look!

Let’s take a look at this year’s costumes!

Donald & Daisy Duck

Mushu

Mulan

Goofy

Horace

Clarabelle

Mickey & Minnie Mouse

Mei Lee

