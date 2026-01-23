Photos: Magic Key Exclusives Arrive for Lunar New Year with Free Buttons and a Photo Op

Celebrate the Year of the Horse with the free offering through the 26th.

The previously announced Magic Key Lunar New Year buttons and photo op are here, giving Disneyland’s biggest fans a chance to celebrate the Year of the Horse with a little extra magic.

What’s Happening:

  • The button features Horace Horsecollar, as he is the Year of the Horse’s main character, with the photo backdrop featuring a lantern background.

  • So make sure you get your reservation and experience the magic of Lunar New Year at Disneyland Resort. 

  • Magic Key Holders can also save on a Sip and Savor Pass, giving them the chance to experience many of the amazing culinary creations for the event, as well as special merchandise from Elias & Co.

