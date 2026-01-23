Photos: Magic Key Exclusives Arrive for Lunar New Year with Free Buttons and a Photo Op

Celebrate the Year of the Horse with the free offering through the 26th.

The previously announced Magic Key Lunar New Year buttons and photo op are here, giving Disneyland’s biggest fans a chance to celebrate the Year of the Horse with a little extra magic.

What’s Happening:

At Disneyland Resort, celebrate the Year of the Horse at this year's Lunar New Year event.

From today until February 22nd, Disney California Adventure is hosting an exciting celebration with live entertainment, merchandise, culinary delights inspired by Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese traditions, and character meet and greets.

For Magic Key holders visiting this year’s celebration, an exclusive spot just for Disneyland’s biggest fans will allow them to receive a complimentary commemorative button and participate in a special photo spot.

Located near Silly Symphony Swings, the buttons and photo op will be available from today through January 26th from 2-7PM only!

The button features Horace Horsecollar, as he is the Year of the Horse’s main character, with the photo backdrop featuring a lantern background.

So make sure you get your reservation and experience the magic of Lunar New Year at Disneyland Resort.

Magic Key Holders can also save on a Sip and Savor Pass, giving them the chance to experience many of the amazing culinary creations for the event, as well as special merchandise from Elias & Co.

