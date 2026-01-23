Photos: New Avengers Campus Attraction Canopy Continues to Take Shape at Disney California Adventure

There's a super future in the works at Disneyland Resort!

Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is growing, as construction on the land’s two new attractions’ metal canopy gets even bigger!

What’s Happening:

Laughing Place had the chance to check out the current construction progress at Disney California Adventure today, January 23rd, getting a fresh look at the Avengers Campus expansion.

Announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in August of 2024, Avengers Campus is finally getting its planned E-Ticket plus a brand new Iron Man attraction.

Avengers Infinity Defense will be a motion based dark ride filled with sets and screens to create an epic adventure with Marvel’s Mightiest Heroes.

Stark Flight Lab, which will be located inside the same building, will feature a technology showcase by Tony Stark himself, using a new Kuka arm ride system as it swings guests side to side and upside down.

Going vertical back in August, Disneyland’s newest attractions quickly rose from the ground, with the massive show building's skeleton towering in the distance less than a month later.

The large metal canopy that will shield the Iron Man attraction continues to grow as the massive show building that houses the two attractions looks to be nearing completion.

Compared to our January 9th, additional horizontal beams and supports have been added squaring off the canopy.

Inching closer to the already open section of Avengers Campus, it looks like much of the framework for the massive structure is nearing completion.

At this time, no opening timeframe has been announced for the new attractions, but it will be fun to watch construction continue over the next few years!

