Superhero Construction: New Canopy Continues to Rise on Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus Expansion

Disney is working hard on the land’s new power up!

Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is growing, as construction on the land’s two new attractions continues.

What’s Happening:

Laughing Place had the chance to check out the current construction progress at Disney California Adventure today, January 9th, getting a fresh look at the Avengers Campus expansion.

Announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in August of 2024, Avengers Campus is finally getting its planned E-Ticket plus a brand new Iron Man attraction.

Avengers Infinity Defense will be a motion based dark ride filled with sets and screens to create an epic adventure with Marvel’s Mightiest Heroes.

Stark Flight Lab, which will be located inside the same building, will feature a technology showcase by Tony Stark himself, using a new Kuka arm ride system as it swings guests side to side and upside down.

Going vertical back in August, Disneyland’s newest attractions quickly rose from the ground, with the massive show building's skeleton towering in the distance less than a month later.

Now, additional support beams have begun rising towards the guest area in the superhero land.

Featuring a white paint job in comparison to the raw metal of the rest of the structure, this canopy style structure, which began installation back in November, will be visible to guests.

Based on concept artwork, the canopy structures look identical to the canopy covering Stark Flight Lab.

You can see the white beams towering above the planned thrill ride.

At this time, no opening timeframe has been announced for the new attractions, but it will be fun to watch construction continue over the next few years!

