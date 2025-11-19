A Construction Marvel: Get a Glimpse of the Massive Structure as Part of DCA's Avengers Campus Expansion

The massive canopy connecting two new attractions is taking shape

As promised back at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event - shovels would be in the ground on some of the major projects that were announced in the next few years. Now, We're getting a look at the massive structure that makes up the announced expansion of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a number of photos from behind the walls of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, where they have reached a milestone in the expansion of this area of the park.

Showcased in previously released concept art, the two new attractions coming to the park - Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab - will be connected by a large canopy.

Now, that canopy is being assembled at the park, and being showcased in the released photos.

This new setup, complete with the canopy, was first revealed (along with the new Stark Flight Lab) at last year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

While we had known about the long-awaited and highly-anticipated third attraction for Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, it was at that point we learned that it will be called Avengers: Infinity Defense.

In the new attraction, technology that allows the Avengers to jump between worlds has gone missing, and King Thanos is using it to wreak havoc everywhere. Recruits will travel to iconic locations like Asgard, Wakanda, and New York City alongside the likes of big, and small, heroes. You also just might find yourself face-to-face with King Thanos, too.

At the same event, we learned of a completely new attraction that was revealed - Stark Flight Lab - which will put guests in two-person pods and deploy them to a test station. From there, a robot arm will grab the pod and will whirl around in a simulated flight.

Robert Downey Jr. will be reprising his role as Tony Stark for the new attraction. And Iron Man isn’t the only hero guests may encounter here. It was teased that other heroes might be spotted on different flights, so you’re going to want to do this one at least a few times.

No opening timeline has been revealed for either of the two new attractions in the expanded Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

