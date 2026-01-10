Demi-God Photo-Op: New “Percy Jackson” Wall Arrives at Disney California Adventure

Check out season 2 of the hit series on Disney+ today!

Disney California Adventure’s Hollywood Land has a brand new themed backdrop perfect for fans of Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

What’s Happening:

Attention demi-gods, Disneyland Resort is celebrating the release of the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

On a recent visit to Disney California Adventure, Laughing Place spotted a new Percy Jackson themed photo spot.

The fake building facade sits just across from the bathrooms attached to the Hyperion Theater, with windows and billboards featuring fan-favorite characters from the film.

Previously, the area hosted a Spider-Man meet and greet, a Phineas and Ferb meet and greet, a Disney Jr. photo spot, and a ZOMBIES 4 photo spot.

With the main conflict taking place in the Sea of Monsters, fans will find the nautical themed photo spot decorated with rough waters, tentacles, and, of course, Percy, Annabeth, and Grover.

The photo opportunity will only be here for a limited time, so head to Disneyland soon to check it out!

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 is now streaming, only on Disney+.

We Have Sea of Thieves at Home:

Fortnite’s latest crossover has arrived, and this time the battle bus is heading straight into the world of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The new island, Percy Jackson: Siege of Monsters, is officially out now and it brings the action of demigod combat to the game.

The island drops players into a Fortnite take on Camp Half-Blood, the legendary training ground for children of Greek gods.

Once you land, you’re welcomed as a new demigod, free to discover who your divine parent is, unlock special powers, and team up with fellow trainees.

