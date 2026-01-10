Galactic Unboxing: Check Out Disneyland's New Droid Factory Build-a-Droid Figure
The new figure is one of six in a new series.
Check out an unboxing of one of the newest collectible series from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- May the Force (unboxing) Be With You!
- Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge has a brand new collection of Droid Factory Build-a-Droid figures that have an exciting hidden figure fans can build as they collect different figures from the series.
- Featuring a total of 6 different collectibles that will be released monthly, the first figure comes from the Rebel base on Yavin 4.
- R5-K6 features a red and black color palette and he’s incredibly adorable.
- But that’s not all!
- Packaged away tightly with R5-K6 is part of another collectible droid.
- TC-332 has been split up into six different pieces, giving fans the ability to build the droid after collecting all of the Build-a-Droid figures.
- R5-K6 starts out strong with TC-332’s torso.
- You can check out an unboxing below:
Other News on Batuu:
- A brand new beverage is now being served at the Milk Stand.
- Pink Milk debuted yesterday at the park, and according to Laughing Place’s Mike Celestino, the new beverage is a delicious fruity beverage that tastes a tad like bubblegum.
- For those with a sweet tooth, especially younger Jedi, will probably love the new beverage.
