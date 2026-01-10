Galactic Unboxing: Check Out Disneyland's New Droid Factory Build-a-Droid Figure

The new figure is one of six in a new series.

Check out an unboxing of one of the newest collectible series from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

May the Force (unboxing) Be With You!

Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge has a brand new collection of Droid Factory Build-a-Droid figures that have an exciting hidden figure fans can build as they collect different figures from the series.

Featuring a total of 6 different collectibles that will be released monthly, the first figure comes from the Rebel base on Yavin 4.

R5-K6 features a red and black color palette and he’s incredibly adorable.

But that’s not all!

Packaged away tightly with R5-K6 is part of another collectible droid.

TC-332 has been split up into six different pieces, giving fans the ability to build the droid after collecting all of the Build-a-Droid figures.

R5-K6 starts out strong with TC-332’s torso.

You can check out an unboxing below:

Other News on Batuu:

A brand new beverage is now being served at the Milk Stand.

Pink Milk debuted yesterday at the park, and according to Laughing Place’s Mike Celestino, the new beverage is a delicious fruity beverage that tastes a tad like bubblegum.

For those with a sweet tooth, especially younger Jedi, will probably love the new beverage.

