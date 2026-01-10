Galactic Unboxing: Check Out Disneyland's New Droid Factory Build-a-Droid Figure

The new figure is one of six in a new series.

Check out an unboxing of one of the newest collectible series from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort

What’s Happening:

  • May the Force (unboxing) Be With You!
  • Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge has a brand new collection of Droid Factory Build-a-Droid figures that have an exciting hidden figure fans can build as they collect different figures from the series.

 

  • Featuring a total of 6 different collectibles that will be released monthly, the first figure comes from the Rebel base on Yavin 4. 
  • R5-K6 features a red and black color palette and he’s incredibly adorable. 
  • But that’s not all!
  • Packaged away tightly with R5-K6 is part of another collectible droid. 
  • TC-332 has been split up into six different pieces, giving fans the ability to build the droid after collecting all of the Build-a-Droid figures. 

  • R5-K6 starts out strong with TC-332’s torso. 
  • You can check out an unboxing below:

@laughing_place

#Unboxing the new #StarWars Droid Factory Build-a-Droid figure! #GalaxysEdge #Disneyland #DisneyParks #Disney

♬ original sound - Laughing Place - Laughing Place

Other News on Batuu:

  • A brand new beverage is now being served at the Milk Stand. 
  • Pink Milk debuted yesterday at the park, and according to Laughing Place’s Mike Celestino, the new beverage is a delicious fruity beverage that tastes a tad like bubblegum. 
  • For those with a sweet tooth, especially younger Jedi, will probably love the new beverage.

@laughing_place

Pink Milk is here! Try the new StarWars: #GalaxysEdge drink, available now, only at Disneyland! #DisneylandResort #DisneyParks

♬ original sound - Laughing Place - Laughing Place

Read More Disneyland Resort:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
Maxon Faber
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
Mike Celestino