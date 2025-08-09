Disney Jr. Let's Play! Media Event Previews All the Fun to Follow at Disney California Adventure

There was even a little bit of "Bluey" representation – unlike the rest of the event

For this weekend only, the Disneyland Resort is inviting preschoolers and their families to jump into the magical stories of Disney Jr. with the Disney Jr. Let’s Play! event. Prior to the festivities officially kicking off, we got to attend a special media event featuring a slew of special character appearances.

A number of characters that would go on to appear in the park during the day appeared, including the Disney Parks debut of Spidey from Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

Bitsy from SuperKitties was also in attendance to meet with her adoring fans.

While Bluey didn’t feature in any of the guest-facing festivities for the day, there was a pillow fort playhouse set up at the media event.

Disney Jr.’s latest show, Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, was well-represented with a photo backdrop and a large puzzle.

Attendees could let their creative side shine through at the Creative Corner.

Last month saw the debut of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, bringing the iconic series back to Disney Jr. for a new generation.

Daisy even came out to meet in front of the Clubhouse backdrop.

Two DJs were spinning tunes and hosting a fun dance party for the kids.

Attendees were given a special SuperKitties collaboration with Piggy Paint – a safe alternative nail polish for kids.

Be sure to check out the rest of our Disney Jr. Let’s Play! coverage at the links below: