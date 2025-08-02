Piggy Paint Teams Up with Disney Jr. to Bring Special Colors and Prints Featuring "SuperKitties"
The brand touts itself as a safe, odor-free, fingernail polish for kids.
A safe alternative nail polish for kids, Piggy Paint, has teamed up with Disney Jr. to bring a number of special colors and products featuring the hit series, SuperKitties.
What’s Happening:
- Piggy Paint has debuted a new set of nail polishes for kids, teaming up with Disney Jr. for shades inspired by the hit animated series, SuperKitties.
- Ginny Pink, Sparks Purple, Buddy Orange, and Bitsy Teal take center stage in the collection of colors along with packs of nail art that can be applied to fingernails featuring the characters and iconography from the hit pre-school series.
- Piggy Paint is a U.S.-based brand that specializes in non‑toxic, water‑based nail polish designed for children (and everyone who wants a gentler alternative). The company was founded by a mother seeking a safe, colorful, odor-free and fun polish option for her kids.
- You can find out more about Piggy Paint and pick up the fun SuperKitties items over at their official site.
- SuperKitties is an adorable and action-packed series about four fierce and furry superhero kittens - Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy - who are on a mission to make their town of Kittydale a more caring and “pawesome" place.
- Geared to kids ages 2-7 and their families, each episode features two 11-minute stories that highlight the SuperKitties as they receive a “SuperKitty Call" from one of their animal friends with a problem that only the SuperKitties can help with (usually caused by one of the comedic villains in the series - Cat Burglar, Mr. Puppypaws, Lab Rat or Zsa-Zsa). With plenty of super skills and gadgets at their disposal, the SuperKitties set off to thwart the villains’ plans and impart important messages of kindness, empathy, friendship, resilience and problem-solving along the way.
- You can catch the series now on Disney Jr. and streaming on Disney+.
