Photos/Video: Dance and Groove with Disney California Adventure's Disney Jr. Let's Play Live!

For this weekend only, Disneyland Resort is inviting preschoolers and their families to jump into the magical stories of Disney Jr. with their Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Event. Guests jumping into the fun have the opportunity to dance and move to the tunes of Disney Jr. in Disney Jr. Let’s Play Live!

What’s Happening:

Disney Jr. Live! is now live at the Disneyland Resort!

Taking over parts of both Disney California Adventure Downtown Disney

Taking place from August 8th through 10th, fans of the kid’s network can dive into their favorite TV shows through special performances, crafts, photo opportunities, meet and greets, merchandise, and more!

The popular kid’s network is also taking over the Hollywood Backlot stage for the dance party performance Disney Jr. Let’s Play Live!

The musical adventure celebrates several shows from Disney Jr. including Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, SuperKitties , Minnie’s Bow Toons, Spider and His Amazing Friends, and Playdate with Winnie the Pooh .

and . The interactive experience teaches kids dance moves alongside Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Donald, Goofy, and Pluto!

Running through the weekend, guests can catch performances of the limited time offering at 2PM (ASL Interpreters), 3PM, and 4PM.

Check out a full video of Disney Jr. Let’s Play Live! below:

Speaking of SuperKitties…:

Also taking part in the Hollywood Backlot takeover, Hollywood Backlot, SuperKitties: Su-Purr Charged fans can check out the return of the Confection Purrfection with the SuperKitties show!

Hosted by Chef Kitten Caboodle, the interactive performance invites young fans to join the iconic feline superheroes show to learn how to make cupcakes.

