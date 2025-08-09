New Location for Judge Doom Set Up for Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

Plus, the barrier blocking the backdrop features some fun Easter eggs, including a subtle reference to Daffy Duck.

Judge Doom is getting a new spot for Oogie Boogie Bash this fall.

At California Adventure, we spotted the new location in Hollywood Land, after the Who Framed Roger Rabbit villain could previously be found over in San Fransokyo. Though partially covered until Oogie Boogie Bash begins, you can see the Acme backdrop will once more be used for Judge Doom, who made his debut at the event in 2023.

In a fun touch befitting the particular area of Disney California Adventure Judge Doom will now be located in, the barrier suggests that Who Framed Roger Rabbit is a film now in production.

A mention of a “Missing" Red Car serves as a double Easter Egg, both because the Red Car Trolley no longer runs at California Adventure and because the potential end of the old Los Angeles Red Car system was a plot point in Who Framed Roger Rabbit. The ad for “The Dueling Ducks" is also a fun one, given it manages to slyly reference Warner Bros.’ Daffy Duck – who played piano alongside Donald Duck in Roger Rabbit – within a Disney Park.

Oh, and we even get the old Touchstone logo snuck in, since it was that label that distributed Roger Rabbit, though curiously, they go with the first name, Touchstone Films, even though it was renamed Touchstone Pictures by the time Roger Rabbit opened.

The side barrier features Benny the Cab rightfully worried about Judge Doom’s Dip. We’ll see if this year, they bring back the poor cartoon shoe Judge Doom infamously “Dipped" in front of guests in 2023 or just keep him caged up, as was the case in 2024.

More Oogie Boogie Bash Info: