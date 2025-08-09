It’s Lemon! Mobile Ordering Returning to Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats on Pixar Pier
After being unavailable for the last few years, the convenient option is being reintroduced at Pixar Pier’s ice cream shop.
It will soon be a little easier for Pixar Pier patrons to get a sweet treat, as mobile ordering is coming back to Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats.
What’s Happening:
- Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats is known for its lemon-flavored soft serve swirl, a reference to the snowcone touting Abominable Snowman from Monsters, Inc.
- Visitors to Pixar Pier will soon have an even easier time getting themselves a lemon, raspberry or mango swirl, as mobile ordering will soon be offered at the location.
- The location has offered mobile ordering in the past, but it has not been in use in recent years. That will change when the service returns on Tuesday, August 19th – as shared by the Disney Eats Instagram.
- The ice cream spot, which opened with Pixar Pier in 2018, was formerly known as Paradise Pier Ice Cream Company and Catch-a-Flave before that.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- On Friday, Disney California Adventure hosted the Disney Jr. Let’s Play! event, which offered crafting, singing, and playing, along with engaging entertainment and delightful photo opportunities for young families. Check out all our coverage at the links below:
- Disney Jr. Let's Play! Block Party Brings Spidey, SuperKitties and More Friends to Disney California Adventure
- Spidey, Bitsy and Mickey Mouse Meet Fans at California Adventure’s Disney Jr. Let's Play!
- Confection Purrfection with the SuperKitties Returns for Disney Jr. Let's Play!
- Dance and Groove with Disney California Adventure's Disney Jr. Let's Play Live!
- Judge Doom is moving to a new location for Oogie Boogie Bash this year, and the barrier set up in front of his backdrop includes some fun Roger Rabbit Easter Eggs.
- Disneyland honored 11 Purple Heart recipients in a special ceremony on National Purple Heart Day.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com