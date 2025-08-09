It’s Lemon! Mobile Ordering Returning to Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats on Pixar Pier

After being unavailable for the last few years, the convenient option is being reintroduced at Pixar Pier’s ice cream shop.

It will soon be a little easier for Pixar Pier patrons to get a sweet treat, as mobile ordering is coming back to Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats.

What’s Happening:

  • Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats is known for its lemon-flavored soft serve swirl, a reference to the snowcone touting Abominable Snowman from Monsters, Inc.
  • Visitors to Pixar Pier will soon have an even easier time getting themselves a lemon, raspberry or mango swirl, as mobile ordering will soon be offered at the location.
  • The location has offered mobile ordering in the past, but it has not been in use in recent years. That will change when the service returns on Tuesday, August 19th – as shared by the Disney Eats Instagram.
  • The ice cream spot, which opened with Pixar Pier in 2018, was formerly known as Paradise Pier Ice Cream Company and Catch-a-Flave before that.

