Extended Again: Pixar Putt Stays at Disneyland Resort into 2026

The experience is temporarily closed after a prior extension but will reopen next month for another multi-month engagement at the Pixar Place Hotel.

Pixar Putt has been extended once again at the Pixar Place Hotel, giving guests even more of a chance to putt-putt their way around at the Disneyland Resort through a whimsical Pixar-themed course.

What’s Happening:

Originally set to conclude on August 17th after a prior extension

Though temporarily closed, the experience will reopen once again on September 4th, and guests can book their tee time for the pop-up experience through January 4th, 2026.

The experience, a heavily Pixar Animation Studios themed round of mini-golf, is a touring pop-up offering that has already made its way to various cities around the country.

Pixar Putt is made up of 18 fun and interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Pixar Animation Studios most beloved films including Toy Story, The Incredibles 2, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug’s Life, WALL-E, Luca, Turning Red , and Inside Out .

, and . Guests can enjoy their tee-times Mondays through Saturdays from 10:00 AM to 8:30 PM.

The price to play a round at the course at the Pixar Place Hotel starts at $25.00. Parking at the hotel will be validated for the first three hours, with standard rates applying after that time.

Advance booking is highly encouraged for the experience, and can be done at the official site here

Pixar Putt is a touring offering, and has previously been in various locations around the country but is currently only found at the Pixar Place Hotel at this time. The official site will also list future locations when they are added.

Some Thoughts:

With this now second extension of the Pixar Putt experience at the Pixar Place Hotel, the Disneyland Resort could channel the old days of the original Disneyland Hotel and add more on-site recreational activities.

By that, I mean they could partner with the team and introduce this offering as a permanent one somewhere on the grounds of the Pixar Place Hotel, or between it and the Disneyland Hotel in some way.

Disney is no stranger to operating miniature golf courses, they have two in place at Walt Disney World Fantasia Gardens Winter Summerland

Plus, it could be promotional in the same way that there is an ever-changing gallery with art from current Pixar Animation Studios far in the hotel’s atrium. Have a new hole themed to whatever is new and coming from the studio.

It would be an added benefit to staying at the Pixar Place Hotel as well, considering they now have lost Early Entry and their exclusive gate into Disney California Adventure.