Time's (Almost) Up! Disneyland Resort to End Early Entry for Hotel Guests
Plus, the dedicated Pixar Place Hotel DCA entry gate is closing once again.
As the Disneyland Resort prepares to launch 2026 vacation packages, it’s announced that a well-known perk will be discontinued.
What’s Happening:
- Starting next year, guests staying at Disneyland Resort hotels will no longer be offered Early Entry.
- Instead, guests will receive Lightning Lane access to one attraction featured as part of Lightning Lane Multi Pass.
- To be clear, this complimentary Lightning Lane cannot be used for Lightning Lane Single Pass attractions (which currently includes Star Wars: Rise of Resistance and Radiators Springs Racers).
- This perk will launch on January 5th, 2026 and will be available once per stay.
- In addition to doing away with Early Entry, the dedicated Disney California Adventure entry gate for Pixar Place Hotel guests will be unavailable starting on January 5th, 2026.
- This entry reopened in 2022 after a multi-year absence and underwent upgrades earlier this year.
- Instead, Pixar Place Hotel guests can use the gate located in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa (between Napa Rose restaurant and Tenaya Stone Spa).
- As mentioned, this news comes as bookings for 2026 Disneyland Resort vacation packages are now on sale.
What They’re Saying:
- Disney Spokesperson: “With the launch of bookings the team took a look at how guests have been visiting to inform some adjustments – starting next year hotel guests will receive a Lightning Lane entry for use during their stay. We’re hopeful and excited this will give guests more flexibility to enjoy a shorter wait time without having to wake up early."
About Disneyland Resort Early Entry:
- Currently, Disneyland Resort hotel guests can enter a designated theme park 30 minutes early during each day of their stay.
- Either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure is available for Early Entry each day.
- To take advantage of this benefit (while it lasts), guests must link their theme park tickets or passes, their theme park reservations, and their hotel reservations to the Disneyland app.
About Lightning Lane Multi Pass Options:
- As for what attractions Disneyland Resort hotel guests will be able to access with their Lightning Lane, the following options are currently available as part of Lightning Lane Multi Pass.
- Disneyland:
- Autopia
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters
- Haunted Mansion
- Indiana Jones Adventure
- “it's a small world"
- Matterhorn Bobsleds
- Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin
- Space Mountain
- Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
- Tiana's Bayou Adventure
- Disney California Adventure:
- Goofy's Sky School
- Grizzly River Run
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!
- Incredicoaster
- The Little Mermaid - Ariel's Undersea Adventure
- Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!
- Soarin' Around the World
- Toy Story Midway Mania!
- WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure
