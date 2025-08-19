How to Book Your Disneyland Resort 2026 Vacation Package

The Disneyland Resort’s 70th Anniversary Celebration continues through summer 2026, and with next year’s vacation packages bookable soon, there’s never been a better time to Celebrate Happy!

How to Book Disneyland 2026 Vacation Packages

The Walt Disney Travel Company has announced that beginning Wednesday, August 20, 2025, guests will be able to book Disneyland Resort vacation packages and hotel stays for visits throughout 2026.

Packages are valid for arrivals from January 1 through December 31, 2026.

Reservations can be made online or by phone through an authorized travel agent.

Guests should note that the first day of a vacation cannot be booked more than 499 days in advance, which means the booking window currently includes vacations starting on or before December 31, 2026.

More Disneyland 70th Anniversary Fun

Guests can experience the magic of Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary Celebration through summer 2026. The festivities span both theme parks, all three on-property resorts, and Downtown Disney, with special entertainment, décor, and surprises throughout the resort.

Highlights include:

Plan Your Disneyland Vacation

With 2026 Disneyland Resort vacation packages now available, this is the perfect time to plan a trip during the 70th Anniversary Celebration. Whether it’s your first visit or your next magical return, the Happiest Place on Earth is ready to help you create unforgettable memories.